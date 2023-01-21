



Penn Badgley opens with how a childhood health scare forever changed her outlook on life and parenthood. The actor, who returns as Bad Joe in season 4 of You the following month, recently revealed that he was born two months premature and asked his mother to resuscitate him “several times a day” during the first year of his life. “My heart and my lungs would stop,” Badgley said in a new episode of the HypochondriActor podcast, explaining that doctors regularly gave him life-saving help “for the first two weeks” after he was born but that his mother had to learn “how to resuscitate me, like, viscerally” once he was ready to be sent home him. Actor Penn Badgley visits SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Penn Badgley says his heart and lungs stopped several times a day during the first year of his life. “I was on a monitor that was beeping very loudly,” he told the hosts Sean Hayes and Priyanka Wali. ,[The doctors] basically says, ‘It’s going to happen immediately, so you’re going to have to [resuscitate him],’ and [it occurred] until about [the age of] 1.” He added that his cousins ​​often told stories of how they would literally bring him back to life during this time. “I would be in the back seat, you know, in a car seat hooked up to the monitor, and it would go off, and all anyone would have to do is touch me,” Badgley recalled. “A simple human touch would wake me up.” Eventually his condition “worsened off”, but Badgley said he was interested in revisiting this period because of the effect it had on him. “I’m extremely sensitive to touch,” he explained. “I just noticed it in my life, and realized later that it was probably pretty big.” It also had an impact on his view of death. “Death doesn’t scare me,” he said. “It sounds weird to say, but…there’s an aspect to it where I feel like there’s a gravity to the early experiences that I had…like, I can have a very lonely mode and meditative.” Now, as the parent of a 2-year-old son, Badgley has come to see his illness from a whole new perspective. “I started to think throughout the first year [of my son’s life]like, if that was me, I was constantly flat,” he said. “You have so much personality and awareness even at a few months old, but especially a year old.” The story continues And, he realized, it might have left a bigger impression on his life than he had originally thought. “Thinking about my toddler now, I realize that it really affected me. It affected my perception of what life is, what it isn’t,” he said. he declares. “My toddler is so happy, and I think maybe I was too, but it would mark him.” Listen to Badgley discuss his health in the podcast above. Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more. Related content:

