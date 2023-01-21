Entertainment
Bollywood is out, original tracks on OTT
Original soundtracks become an essential part of webcasts
The growing number of views of the web series songs on Youtube and streams on music streaming apps further bolstered the future of OSTs. Qala’s latest hit Ghode Pe Sawaar has 2.9 million views on Youtube while Sacred Games’ Kaam 25 managed to reach 63 million views. Avinash Chauhan, lyricist for shows like Panchayat, Gullak and Aspirants, points out: We are seeing a big shift in the way original soundtracks have become an essential part of webcasts. In fact, you can see that even musical shows like Bandish Bandits have managed to hold the audience’s attention. The next series I’m working on has more than one song in an episode or at least one original song in an episode.
While, according to the singer Rekha Bharadwaj, who sang the currently trending hit number Aise Kyun, OSTs also act as a contributing factor in finding new artists. If people liked a track, they might want to explore the artist’s discography and get acquainted with other songs. She also shares an anecdote about meeting a 9-year-old child who loved the track and listens to it every day. I met a lot of young kids who enjoyed the song and was curious what their interpretation might be, but they just said the song made them feel relaxed. I thought, well, goal served, adds Rekha.
OTT creators understand the value of music
Swanand Kirkire, who provided voice for Shauq (Begin) and wrote Rubaiyaan’s lyrics for the same movie, believes that OTT’s music is now getting attention. He adds, “When the OTT platform started, the project’s music wasn’t marketed the way it is now. So that’s a positive change. It seems that OTT makers have now started to understand the value of music in India. content.”
While Gautam Talwar, Content Director, MX Player points out that they developed the original soundtracks (OST) for most shows, from Hey Prabhu to Dharavi Bank (the original lullaby is sung by Suniel Shetty). He also feels that OSTs help tell the story better and go a long way in show promotions. Many of our viewers for Roohaniyat (our first full-length premium series) demanded that the OST be released with the show on YouTube and other social media platforms as they loved all the original tracks from the show. issue, share Gautam.
As audiences listened to the tracks on multiple streaming platforms, Anurag Saikia, composer of music for Thappad, Article 15, Mismatched etc., insists on the role of social media in the rising popularity of the tracks. He also thanks the directors and creators of the shows, who are now focusing on creating OSTs for web shows. Previously, we performed at live shows to record listeners’ reactions to our composition. But with the presence of social media, we get feedback instantly. If they liked a song, they would re-share it and that process would continue and that popularity is really organic. But if they don’t like something, they’ll be just as critical, he adds.
Language wouldn’t be a barrier if the song is great
While many OTT shows take place in the outback of the country, they have also managed to showcase various dialects and languages. The creators also focused on maintaining the essence of regional dialects in the songs. Avinash explains: We try to find a balance so that the nuances of the regional language are retained and the song can also become a commercial success. Sometimes we try to remember words that people can easily remember or that can allow them to revisit the song.
Avinash also believes that much of our music is rooted in our regions and musicians only have to start experimenting to present something unique to listeners. He adds: The song Mehmaan in Mismatched 2 is a folk song from Rajasthan. But the creators created a fusion and it instantly captured people’s attention. People are open to accepting regional music in its raw form, which has been a welcome change.
Agreeing, Anurag adds that we now have a wide variety of audiences open to experimentation. There are people who enjoyed different themes in shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games or Gullak. There is no particular formula for anticipating what the audience might like. However, if you create a great song, people will love it and language won’t be a barrier.
OSTs in almost every show on every platform are created to drive the narrative forward and are not just used just for promotions
-Gautam Talwar, Content Director, MX Player
OTT makers now understand the value of music in Indian content. This is validated by the fact that five lyricists were roped in to work on an album (Qala)
-Swanand Kirkire, lyricist
The soundtracks of our popular movies and series such as Mismatched S2, Monica, O My Darling, Qala and many more have enjoyed immense love and popularity. We also recently witnessed our licensed track RRR’s historic victory for its exceptionally catchy musical number Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song – a first for an Asian song. This only proves the power of Indian music and storytelling to transcend geographical and language barriers and travel to audiences around the world.
-Monica Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India
Songs that found popularity
Aise Kyun (incompatibility) – 8 million views
Guest (incompatibility)- 5.8 million views
Ghodey pe sawaar (Qala) – 2.9m
Chedkhaniyaan (Bandish Bandits) – 19m
Aisi Hai Hawa (Yeh Meri Family) – 1.3m
Dhaaga (TVF Aspirants) – 5.4m
Song for Survival (Little Things) – 2.3m
Scam 1992 theme song – 11m
– Contributed by Preeti Atulkar
