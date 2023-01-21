Fire Emblem Engage Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor





Alcris – Micah Solusod

Alear (female) – Laura Stahl

Alear (Male) –Brandon McInnis

Alfred –Nick Wolfhard

amber – Parker Road

Anna – Monique Rial

Beret – Unknown

Boucheron –Joe Hernandez

Buneta – Ian Sinclair

Byleth –Zach Aguillar

celica – Erica Lindbeck

Celine – Rachelle Heger

Chloe – Elizabeth Simmons

citrine – Britney Karbowski

Clan –Justin Briner

Claude de Reigan –Joe Zieja

Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pape

Diamond –Stephen Fu

Dimitri Alexandre Wolf –Chris Hackney

Edelgard of Hresvelg – Tara Platt

Eirika –Kira Buckland

Ephraim – Greg Chun

In effect – Trina Nishimura

Day before – Megan Hollingshead

Bet – Zeno Robinson

Before –Lisa Reimold

Goldmary –Maureen Price

Grey – Jamison Boaz

Hydrangea – Amber Connor

Hyacinth – Chalmers Creek

Ike – Greg Chun

Ivy -Reba Buhr

Jade –Katelyn Gault

Jeans – Colleen OShaughnessey

Kagetsu – Knife

Lapis – Kimberly Wood

leif –Nicolas Roye

Lindon –James Wade

Louis –J Micheal Tatum

Lucine –Alexis Tipton

light –Julia McIlvaine

Lynne – Wendee Lee

Marni – Sarah William

marth – Youri Lowenthal

Mauvier –Gavin Hammon

You understand – Cristina Valenzuela

Micah – Veronique Taylor

morion –Josh Petersdorf

pandrea – Rich Fajardo

panette —Melissa Hutchison

Rosado –Brian Timothy Anderson

Roy – Ray Chase

Sapphire –Cassie Ewulu

seadall – Griffon Puatu

Seforia – From Ekulona

Sigurd –George Grant

Shadow -Erik Braa

Tiki – Mela Lee

Time –Dani Chambers

Vander – Jason Vande Brake

veyle – Megan Harvey

yunaka – Post Laura

Zelkov –David Matranga

Zephia –Elizabeth Maxwell You’ll probably recognize a few of these names right away if you tend to follow the video game scene. For example, Yuri Lowenthal has made a name for himself in recent years voicing Spider-Man in Insomniac titles as well as Marvel’s Midnight Suns. He’s actually been featured in numerous video game voice castings over the years and is certainly making his presence known here through his work as series veteran Marth. Some of you might also recognize Jason Vande Brake: a veteran video game voice actor who even recently voiced Brineybeard on Netflix. Cuphead Show. Interestingly, Jason voiced two different characters (Mordecai and Jaffar) in Fire Emblem Heroes. Lisa Reimold may also sound familiar to anime fans. She has previously voiced characters in popular anime series such as Gundam and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The same goes for Justin Briner, who previously voiced characters in my hero academia, A play, and many other anime series. He even voiced Cloud in Final Fantasy VII: Machinabridged. Oh, and if Nick Wolfhard’s name sounds familiar, it’s probably because he’s both the brother of stranger things‘ Finn Wolfhard and a talented voice actor in his own right. In fact, he previously voiced Alfred in the English version of Fire Emblem Heroes. Globally, To hire features a fantastic cast of actors who all help the game achieve its somewhat surprising cinematic ambitions. Be sure to check out their other work and send them a few kind words if you find the time.

