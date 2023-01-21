Entertainment
Fire Emblem Engage Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor
Alcris – Micah Solusod
Alear (female) – Laura Stahl
Alear (Male) –Brandon McInnis
Alfred –Nick Wolfhard
amber – Parker Road
Anna – Monique Rial
Beret – Unknown
Boucheron –Joe Hernandez
Buneta – Ian Sinclair
Byleth –Zach Aguillar
celica – Erica Lindbeck
Celine – Rachelle Heger
Chloe – Elizabeth Simmons
citrine – Britney Karbowski
Clan –Justin Briner
Claude de Reigan –Joe Zieja
Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pape
Diamond –Stephen Fu
Dimitri Alexandre Wolf –Chris Hackney
Edelgard of Hresvelg – Tara Platt
Eirika –Kira Buckland
Ephraim – Greg Chun
In effect – Trina Nishimura
Day before – Megan Hollingshead
Bet – Zeno Robinson
Before –Lisa Reimold
Goldmary –Maureen Price
Grey – Jamison Boaz
Hydrangea – Amber Connor
Hyacinth – Chalmers Creek
Ike – Greg Chun
Ivy -Reba Buhr
Jade –Katelyn Gault
Jeans – Colleen OShaughnessey
Kagetsu – Knife
Lapis – Kimberly Wood
leif –Nicolas Roye
Lindon –James Wade
Louis –J Micheal Tatum
Lucine –Alexis Tipton
light –Julia McIlvaine
Lynne – Wendee Lee
Marni – Sarah William
marth – Youri Lowenthal
Mauvier –Gavin Hammon
You understand – Cristina Valenzuela
Micah – Veronique Taylor
morion –Josh Petersdorf
pandrea – Rich Fajardo
panette —Melissa Hutchison
Rosado –Brian Timothy Anderson
Roy – Ray Chase
Sapphire –Cassie Ewulu
seadall – Griffon Puatu
Seforia – From Ekulona
Sigurd –George Grant
Shadow -Erik Braa
Tiki – Mela Lee
Time –Dani Chambers
Vander – Jason Vande Brake
veyle – Megan Harvey
yunaka – Post Laura
Zelkov –David Matranga
Zephia –Elizabeth Maxwell
You’ll probably recognize a few of these names right away if you tend to follow the video game scene. For example, Yuri Lowenthal has made a name for himself in recent years voicing Spider-Man in Insomniac titles as well as Marvel’s Midnight Suns. He’s actually been featured in numerous video game voice castings over the years and is certainly making his presence known here through his work as series veteran Marth.
Some of you might also recognize Jason Vande Brake: a veteran video game voice actor who even recently voiced Brineybeard on Netflix. Cuphead Show. Interestingly, Jason voiced two different characters (Mordecai and Jaffar) in Fire Emblem Heroes.
Lisa Reimold may also sound familiar to anime fans. She has previously voiced characters in popular anime series such as Gundam and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The same goes for Justin Briner, who previously voiced characters in my hero academia, A play, and many other anime series. He even voiced Cloud in Final Fantasy VII: Machinabridged.
Oh, and if Nick Wolfhard’s name sounds familiar, it’s probably because he’s both the brother of stranger things‘ Finn Wolfhard and a talented voice actor in his own right. In fact, he previously voiced Alfred in the English version of Fire Emblem Heroes.
Globally, To hire features a fantastic cast of actors who all help the game achieve its somewhat surprising cinematic ambitions. Be sure to check out their other work and send them a few kind words if you find the time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denofgeek.com/games/fire-emblem-engage-every-character-voice-actor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fire Emblem Engage Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor
- A strong earthquake hits northern Argentina. No damage reported – ABC News
- China Issues Veiled Warning to US Over Taiwan
- After the arrest of journalists, the White House rejects Trump
- Google Brings Back Founder Pages, Brin Fends Off ChatGPT Threat
- The police custody of Andrew Tate was extended again
- Bollywood is out, original tracks on OTT
- Princess Diana’s dress from 1997 Vanity Fair photoshoot, JFK’s birthday invite, Lebron James 2013 NBA Finals jersey up for auction
- A&T has a slow start in Northeast Classic
- Stock market set for upheaval as inflation rebounds ahead of next recession, Bank of America says
- Boris Johnson dismisses Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats
- “My heart and my lungs would stop”