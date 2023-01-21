How Hollywood is focusing more on gun safety on set

LOS ANGELES (AP) Film production and firearms experts say movie sets likely changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the Western’s remote New Mexico set “Rust” 14 months ago, leading to prosecutors announcing Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor will be charged with manslaughter later this month.

“The gun safety experience on set has become more vocal, it’s a lot louder,” said Joey Dillon, a gunsmith who has overseen the use of guns on television shows such as “Westworld” and films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”. “I do it a lot harder myself.”

Baldwin pointed the gun with live ammunition inside that killed Hutchins as they hatched a plan for an upcoming scene. People at multiple levels of production are determined to make sure this never happens again.

READ MORE: Prosecutors announce manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in shooting

This has resulted in the increasing use of digital and other technologies that could render gunshots of all kinds obsolete. It also meant simpler things like shouting when using the same security protocols that have long been in place to make it clear to everyone when a firearm is present and what its status is.

Actors and such are most interested when the gun is handed over.

“Now people want to check it out because people are kind of shy,” Dillon said. “I’m going to stop the whole process just to show them so they feel comfortable with it.”

While checking a gun themselves may be in the best interests of the cast, the responsibility they bear for it remains controversial and will be a central issue for jurors should the Baldwin case go to trial.

His union and lawyer say this liability cannot be imposed on performers.

“An actor’s job is not to be a firearms expert,” the Screen Actors Guild said in a statement Thursday. “Firearms are provided for their use under the direction of several expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of this firearm.”

Baldwin’s defense attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement that he did his job relying “on the professionals he worked with, who assured him that the gun had no live ammunition”.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies disagrees.

“It’s the responsibility of anyone who has a firearm to make sure it’s not loaded or to know what it’s loaded with,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And certainly then not to point it at someone and pull the trigger. This is where his responsibility as an actor, in our opinion, comes into play.”

She also pointed out that while Baldwin should be accused of being the man with the gun in his hand, his role as a producer, and at least partial responsibility for the lax conditions that led him to have a loaded gun , were considered in the decision to bring the charges.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the guns in the film, will also be charged with manslaughter, the district attorney said.

Her attorney, Jason Bowles, said in a statement that they “would bring the whole truth to light and that she “would be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

READ MORE: Let the Computers Do It: A Tragedy on a Film Set Prompts a Gun Ban

Technology can completely take the issue of security out of actors’ hands.

Productions were already using digital effects more often to simulate flash and gunfire, but Hutchins’ death almost certainly accelerated the change.

“There are a lot of bad ways digital is taking over, but this is a good way,” said Spencer Parsons, associate professor and production manager at Northwestern University in the radio/television/film department of the School of Communication who has worked as a director and in other roles on all sets. “I’m not saying there’s no good reason to use real pyrotechnics, but in terms of basic safety and speed, it makes sense.”

And when it comes to hardware, companies are making increasingly compelling replicas, essentially upgraded BB guns with moving parts that behave like guns but don’t fire bullets. Muzzle flashes and sounds are added in post-production.

But, Parsons said, “there aren’t a lot of lines for some of the antique stuff” used in westerns and other period films, which he specializes in.

Other solutions that have been searched for sets may be wrong and not help.

In the days immediately following the shooting, much media discussion surrounded the dangers of blank cartridges in firearms, on the assumption that one had killed Hutchins.

“From experience, I knew it was more than that,” Dillon said. “But the industry’s immediate reaction was to try to phase out the use of blanks altogether.”

Dillon said dummy bullets, prop bullets used in scenes where characters are shown loading guns, are more likely to lead to errors like what happened on “Rust.” , as they look like real bullets and could be mistaken for them.

He said he found it “frustrating because it can accidentally convey to the crew that we have been ignorant” and previously kept them in unnecessary danger.

When investigators revealed that it was in fact a live bullet, white’s fear, which can certainly be very dangerous at very close range, remained.

READ MORE: How Asian Americans in Holiday Movies Can Challenge the White Christmas Fantasy

Parsons said it was wrong to blame the fact that “Rust” was a low-budget independent production. He said the pace and duration of large studio productions can put teams in positions where mishaps of all kinds can become more likely.

“In some cases, they can put people through even longer hours, and the need for speed is even greater,” he said. “It can be very, very dangerous. The need for speed over any definite incentive behavior which is not always the best for safety.

Gutierrez-Reed’s dual role as gunsmith and assistant props supervisor also received negative attention.

But Dillon said the overlap of weapons and attachments is inevitable, and such dual roles often occur. Crew members playing these roles just need to be perfectly clear when they are playing which ones.

“When the guns come out, that’s all I worry about,” he said, “and that’s all I’m working on.”