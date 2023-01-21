After Baldwin Was Charged With Rust Shot, Actors Worried About Gun Safety





The news that Alec Baldwin is facing manslaughter charges for killing a cinematographer with a gun he was told was harmless has actor Steven Pasquale thinking back to the filming Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem over a decade ago, when he and other actors were given military-style guns and told to start shooting. He felt safe, he said, because he relied on the professional prop experts and the gunsmith who checked and showed him the gun. We are artists, we are not real cowboys, real cops, real superheroes, Mr. Pasquale said. We are not Jason Bourne. I can’t even begin to imagine an actor having the responsibility of now having to be the security guy on set when it comes to prop guns. That’s crazy. The charges against Mr. Baldwin for an on-set shooting had many actors recalling their own experiences with firearms on sets, and discussing security measures and who bears primary responsibility.

Actor Michael Chiklis, who has starred in television crime dramas including The Commish and The Shield, called the shooting a tragic accident and said that in the future there was absolutely no reason to again use a real gun on the board. The case, in which New Mexico prosecutors argue that Mr. Baldwinbore is responsible for ensuring the gun given to him on the set of Rust was safe, has sparked debate within the industry film about gun safety and protocols. SAG-AFTRA, a union representing film workers, said the blame lies not with actors but with trained professionals. Actors and gunsmiths described various experiences with firearms on set, with some actors exercising a higher level of caution than others.

Mr Baldwin faces two charges of manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on October 21, 2021, when the gun he was rehearsing with and with which he was told that ‘it was cold, which means it shouldn’t have contained any live ammunition suddenly fired. Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an interview Thursday that she plans to argue in court that Mr. Baldwin failed to exercise care or circumspection when he pulled an old-fashioned gun out of its holster, that he should have made sure the gun was free of live ammunition, and that he shouldn’t have pointed the gun at the cinematographer. She said forensic evidence showed Mr Baldwin had pulled the trigger; Mr Baldwin denied this, saying the gun discharged unexpectedly after he pulled the hammer out and let it go.

As the case progresses, film and television industry standards and practices will most likely take center stage. Industry standards state that no one should be given a firearm without being trained in safety, but the responsibility to check firearms before each use rests with the prop master or designated gun handler. Kirk Acevedo, an actor who has worked extensively with guns on shows like Band of Brothers and in the movie The Thin Red Line, said he was typical for a movie gunsmith, responsible for on-set guns and ammunition. , to open a firearm and demonstrate to the actor that it was empty. Mr. Acevedo said that while he owned firearms and had experience with them, many actors lacked the expertise to check firearms on their own. In some cases, he noted, the actors are children. It’s not me, he says, referring to who has the responsibility. It can’t be me. If you’ve never shot a gun before, how would you know to do all of this? For some people, it is even difficult to remove the zipper. Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces manslaughter charges. One of her lawyers, Jason Bowles, said she would be exonerated. Mr. Baldwin has claimed in interviews and in court filings that expecting an actor to take the initiative to check a gun is not common practice. His lawyer, Luke Nikas, said he would also be exonerated, calling the accusation a terrible miscarriage of justice.

SAG AFTRA said in a press release that industry guidelines do not place the responsibility on performers to check any firearm.

Approaches to gun safety vary across sets. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who played a New York police captain in the ABC drama Castle and now plays an officer in the CBS crime drama East New York, said he has set himself some strict rules since appearing in a play where a blank was pulled so close to another actor during a rehearsal that it nearly damaged the actors’ eardrums. It’s okay to annoy people by how much you check and recheck the gun, Santiago-Hudson said. He said he made sure never to point a gun directly at another person, a point of contention in the Rust case. Mr Baldwin told ABC News after the shooting that he only pointed the gun at Ms Hutchins because he was told it was cold and ordered to do so. I’ve had countless people online saying, “You idiot, you never point a gun at someone,” Mr. Baldwin said in the interview. Well, unless you’re told it’s empty, and it’s the cinematographer telling you the angle of the shot. Days after the shooting, which also injured Rust director Joel Souza, investigators interviewed one of the film’s actors, Jensen Ackles, who told them he was inspecting his guns on set himself.

I always do my own personal checks because it’s a smart thing to do, Mr Ackles told police, according to footage from the interview. But he noted he didn’t expect his peers to do the same, telling sleuths that if actors were the last line of defense in the safety of a film set, he wouldn’t trust them. 99.9% of the people I work with. Ms Carmack-Altwies said she would not expect Mr Baldwin to personally check every cartridge loaded in the gun, but she would expect him to make sure someone had checked. It was Dave Halls, the cinema’s first assistant director, who proclaimed the gun cold that day, according to court documents. Speaking to investigators, Mr Halls said Ms Gutierrez-Reed opened the gun to him that day, but he did not inspect each cartridge individually. Mr Halls accepted a plea deal on a charge of careless use of a deadly weapon. Ms. Gutierrez-Reed told investigators she had checked each of the gun’s six rounds, but remarked at one point that I would have liked to check it more.

Legal experts said that to successfully prosecute the charges against Mr. Baldwin would require the district attorney to show that he behaved negligently. Joshua Kastenberg, a criminal law professor at the University of New Mexico and a former prosecutor, said he could see an argument being made that Mr Baldwin may have failed to act in a way to protect others.

A challenge for prosecutors will be that Mr. Baldwin was told the gun did not contain live ammunition. James J. Brosnahan, an attorney who represented the production company behind The Crow film after actor Brandon Lee was shot on set, said Mr. Baldwin’s state of mind at the time he took the gun from Mr. Halls would likely be crucial to a judge or jury. If a person is going to be negligent, you have to prove they knew something and they proceeded anyway, Brosnahan said, giving an example that they knew the speed limit was 70 miles per hour and that she went to 100. Prosecutors did not file criminal charges after Mr. Lee, the son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, was shot dead with a gun believed to only fire blanks. The Rust case has already begun to reshape the film industry. Dwayne Johnson, the action star whose production company has made gun-filled movies like the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw has said the company will no longer use real guns on set . But some are skeptical that one case has the power to change the industry in any meaningful way. Victor Talmadge, director of the theater studies program at Northeastern University’s Mills College, and an actor who has worked with guns on set, said future films may use more special effects or require more training. with weapons for actors, but that he didn’t think real weapons would disappear from the film industry. The idea of ​​the armed character, this mythical model of American culture, I don’t know if it disappears as a symbolic image on the screen, he said. Brooks Barnes , Adam Nagourney and Remy Tumin contributed report.

