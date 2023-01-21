Accusations of “rust”: the gunsmith says there are so many faults to circumvent”

Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of “Rust” in 2021 holds special significance for Hollywood’s small film gunsmith community. Like many jobs in the entertainment industry, gunsmiths fill a highly specialized niche. It’s not the kind of stuff you can go to school for, and there are no state certifications or licensing exams to pass. Getting into the profession usually involves a combination of learning and luck in the old-fashioned industry, in the right place and at the right time.

On Thursday, New Mexico prosecutors announced they would bring manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin — who fired the shot that killed Hutchins — and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s gunsmith who loaded his weapon with a single live bullet. They also announced that David Halls, the first assistant director who gave Baldwin the gun, agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge and testify against Gutierrez Reed and Baldwin.

The variety spoke with Dutch Merrick about what it means to know that gunsmiths can be held criminally responsible for a death on set. Merrick, a gunsmith and prop master and former president of IATSE Local 44, started Prop Gun Safety LLC in the wake of Hutchins’ death last year. He provides training in the safe handling of firearms on set and has become a go-to media expert on on-set safety issues.

Merrick argues that a lot of things must have gone wrong for “Rust”‘s accident to happen, and that responsibility is shared among a larger group than the three defendants. “There are so many mistakes to make on that,” he said.

What was the reaction from the gunsmithing community?

I’ve spoken to several of my peers in the industry and there’s a lot of surprise about these accusations. Many of us felt that if they were going to charge anyone, it should be broader and include producers for their hiring practices, their lack of safety standards. And of the key players involved, obviously Alec Baldwin is the most visible because he was holding the gun when someone was killed. But the food chain that goes all the way back, when you go to the gunsmith, the props man and above all the supplier of live ammunition for a film set, which is unacceptable and unheard of in our history. I’ve spoken to dozens of gunsmiths; no one has ever heard of anything like someone sending live ammo masked as dummy bullets onto the set. It shocked us all.

Do you feel like there are any wider implications in terms of the idea that there is real criminal liability here, particularly the gunsmith?

Well, for both. For Alec Baldwin, it could show up in other actors refusing to use guns in a scene – and wrongly so, because we’ve been in this business for 130 years. It’s proven technology and when a skilled gunsmith blocks a scene, we know it’s safe. We do shootouts with 20, 30 people shooting at the same time during a take. It is something we have in hand. So this show, where they’re hiring very inexperienced newbies — really, newbies — to handle something that’s safety-focused was one of the first big zingers that came up for a lot of us.

And regarding the gunsmith prosecuted for it: Clearly there was negligence. Was it the fact that she was multitasking when she checked around and walked into the church, and shook her as her radio chatter was loud and she thought she heard the BB , but this is not the case ? And then she gave the gun to the first AD, for God’s sake. You don’t do that. A first AD should never have entered into this process. He should watch him as a second pair of eyes for safety, but he should never insert himself into the transfer process, and he made himself the backup. He sat down on the bench, holding the gun, and made the gunsmith go, apparently. And then when Alec Baldwin came along here’s the first AD who doesn’t double check the gun himself, partly because it’s not his job, but he calls it a cold or safe weapon and hands it over to Alec Baldwin, who put his faith and the crew around him for 40 years for his safety, who did well by him. This time, that was not the case. He didn’t get the fact that it was the first AD saying it was cold and there was no gunsmith in the room at the time.

And ultimately, he broke the three cardinal rules of handling a firearm on a film set. You always point it in a safe direction and you have to define what safety is. You still keep your finger on the trigger, which according to the pre-rehearsal rollover they did before lunch, his finger was on the trigger in this case. And finally, you always treat the weapon as if it were loaded. And if that were the case, when those people decided to stand in front of him, lined up, four people, he would hopefully have had the good sense to say, “Excuse me, folks, you’re just walking away from the line of sight of this weapon. Even though he knew it was safe, and it was just blank or empty in this case. There are so many mistakes to be made about this.

Is your community concerned that this will have a chilling effect on your ability to do your job, you know, when it comes to insurance or especially for smaller independent productions? Or do you see this as some sort of isolated thing?

It really is an anomaly. The whole incident from top to bottom was filled with so many failures, and it really was the perfect storm of a combination of things that it took to do this. An analogy that a friend of mine who’s a former props man and now a lawyer gave me when he read about what happened was that he said it was like Mr. Gower – the character from “It’s a Wonderful Life”, the pharmacist – who was distraught and he prepared a concoction for a customer who was toxic. And George Bailey caught the mistake along the way and made sure it wasn’t delivered to the lady so she wouldn’t die. Who was the George Bailey in this scenario? If skilled people had gone through their normal procedures – and it’s the Prop Master and/or Prop Assistant and certainly the Armorer and AD – one of these straight line characters, this wouldn’t have happened. But you go back to who the jerk is that sent live ammunition into a box marked with mannequins at a movie set? They had migrated into Alec Baldwin’s bandolier—his own gun belt. There was a live round in there and strewn across the set on different carts and boxes. Madness.

So I think armor in general feels this is such an anomaly that it won’t have a permanent impact on things like insurance or liability. And then, remember that the case was not judged, therefore it was not condemned. So we’ll see what it is. It can be a game changer.

I’m really surprised that Dave Halls got away with a plea bargain after literally inserting himself and telling the actor it was safe. He handed her a loaded gun. He didn’t know it, but that’s no excuse. He implied that he had been checked, but he obviously hadn’t been checked by him as a second set of eyes. So I think he has a lot more guilt than he has.

And I want to know, the prosecutor, someone asked him this morning, where did the bullets come from? And his response was that it was a red herring and it wasn’t as important as the rest. Well, I think armor and prop masters and actors and producers and all of Hollywood would disagree, and say it’s pretty important that we find out how live bullets migrated onto a film set so may this never happen again.

May I offer another observation?

Please make.

What we do as gunsmiths is inherently safe when we follow procedures, established industry procedures. I’ve choreographed major scenes with a dozen people firing guns in different directions at once, and we carefully block it and adjust the guns – is it full flash or half flash? Where are they pointing? How far are they from the camera? And through all of these mechanisms, we are able to create true Hollywood magic.

Let me put it to you this way. The role of a prop and gunsmith is to create as realistic an environment as possible, so that the actor can completely immerse themselves in that world and be another person entirely. The actor playing a role is not himself. They are another person in another place and at another time. So we helped shape and design this arena for them to fully play while keeping it safe.

So if we hand them a shiny, deadly dagger or a time bomb, or even a salmon sandwich that hasn’t turned – because literally, when we hand an actor food, we put him in danger – we have to make sure that everything we put in their environment is safe for them.

So many bullets have been dropped here. And I think a lot of that depends on the producers. They ignored calls for security. I read Lane Luper’s letter the day before they left, the day before the tragedy, talking about lax gun handling, you know, accidental discharges and lax COVID compliance and turnaround. He was working 14 hour days on top of having to drive there for a pre-call, then wrap up, then have an hour drive home. He slept five or six hours a night and that’s becoming more and more common in Hollywood now. With longer shooting days comes the higher demands of the hungriest media consumers. And so we try to produce more and more material in a shorter period of time. And I would say that literally kills us crew.