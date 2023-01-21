



These 9 upcoming PAN India South movies that will dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023 RRR, KGF 2, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara films stormed the Bollywood box office in 2022. RRR and KGF 2 went on to collect a total of over 1000 crores with the RRR Hindi version collecting a whopping 280+ Crores and the KGF 2 Hindi version collect a whopping over 400 crores at the box office. Small movies like Karthikeya 2 and Kantara were well received by Hindi audiences and raked in a huge sum at the Bollywood box office. Now all eyes are on 2023 South Movies as South Indian industry comes up with the crazy movies of PAN India in 2023. From great movies like Salaar to Hanuman movies, there are PAN India movies from the south India who are all set to take Bollywood Box Office by storm in 2023 too. Let’s take a look at the upcoming 9 south PAN India films that will dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023 1. Lettuce PAN India’s biggest star Prabhas and KGF director Prashant Neel join hands for Salaar movie. This massive PAN-India combination will undoubtedly take the box office by storm. 2. Jailer Rajinikanth starring Jailer movie is set to hit the screens in 2023. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shivraj Kumar and Telugu actor Sunil are playing major roles in Jailer movie under the direction of Nelson Dileep Kumar. 3. Indian 2 The Indian film released at the end of the 90s was a huge success. And after 30 years, Shankar and Kamal Haasan come up with a sequel to an Indian film. 4. Hanuman Hanu Man, India’s first superhero film is based on the Ramayana character Lord Hanuman. Teja Sajja starring HanuMan movie teaser got a huge response for visuals, content and it will collect huge amount even with average content. 5. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Mani Ratnams magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 had an average Hindi run but the makers are confident with part 2. If all goes well Ponniyin Selvan 2 will have a dream run in the northern belt. 6. Dasara After the film Eega (Makkhi), Nani will be released on PAN India with Dasari. Set in the rural setting of Telangana, Dasara star Nani & Keerthy Suresh will be released in 2023 from PAN India. 7. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, the great Tollywood star makes his PAN India debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this movie is set in a 1700-1800 era with periodic Mughal action drama. 8. Pushpa 2 Allu Arjuns Pushpa 2 is a great PAN India and he received very well in the north compared to the southern states. All India is looking for Pushpa 2 movie which is being filmed with the aim of releasing in December 2023. 9. Suriya 42 Suriya, the hero of Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim makes a first PAN India film under the direction of Siva. The Vedalam and Viswasam movie is making a huge periodic action drama with Suriya and is planning to release in 2023.

