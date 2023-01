Actor Brooke Shields alleges rape in new documentary

Brooke Shields received a standing ovation at the documentary’s premiere at Sundance. Park City, USA: Brooke Shields has revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in the new documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,’ which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The former model did not reveal the identity of her attacker, but said she met the man – someone she already knew – shortly after graduating from college, believing he was was a business meeting to discuss his casting in a new movie. He drove her back to his hotel, saying he would call a taxi for her from his room. He instead disappeared into the bathroom before returning naked and assaulting her, she said. “It was like wrestling…I was afraid I’d choke or something,” Shields recalled in the documentary. “I didn’t fight much. I didn’t. I just completely froze. I thought just my ‘no’ should have been enough. And I just thought ‘stay alive and get out’. “ After the incident, Shields recalled phoning her friend and security chief Gavin de Becker, who told her, “That’s rape.” She replied “I don’t want to believe it” and has not spoken publicly about the incident until now. The revelation – which echoes #MeToo revelations from prominent and lesser-known Hollywood actresses in recent years – is one of many shocking moments in the film, which will be released on the Hulu streaming platform in two parts. The first part examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photo shoot at age 10, and her appearance as a child prostitute in the movie “Pretty Baby” at age 11. The documentary shows a young Shields being asked lascivious questions by much older male hosts about her roles in films such as “Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love”, and the series of controversial Calvin Klein jeans commercials in which she played. After rising to worldwide fame as a teenager, Shields attended Princeton University and initially struggled to find acting roles after graduating – which led to her meeting her rapist presumed. The film, which earned Shields a standing ovation when it premiered at Sundance, also chronicles the media’s subsequent obsession with her virginity, her mother’s alcoholism and her first marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi. It features several famous friends of Shields, including Lionel Richie, Laura Linney and Drew Barrymore. Shields, 57, said “it was the right time in my life” to be in a documentary, but she never wanted to “shut down”. “The industry I was in really pushes you to be shut down and I just didn’t want to lose because of it. I didn’t want to become that victim.” (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day ‘Leader of fight will stand down until investigation is complete’: Minister accused of #MeToo

