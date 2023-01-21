This Netflix executive just became one of Hollywood’s most powerful women





Bela Bajaria became one of Hollywood’s most powerful women on Thursday. As part of a management shake-up at Netflix, Bajaria, a former head of global television, is now the streaming giants’ chief content officer. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos previously held the title since March 2000.

In addition to Bajarias’ appointment, Netflix co-founder Reed Hasting announced he is stepping down as co-CEO, with COO Greg Peters taking his place. Hastings will serve as chairman of the board. Scott Stuber, head of global films, has been named president of Netflix Film. Bela and Scott are exceptional creative executives with proven track records at Netflix, Sarandos saidpointing to popular projects published under their direction, including Wednesday, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Harry and Meghan. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside them as we seek to delight audiences for years to come. Born in London to Indian parents before moving in Los Angeles at the age of eight, Bajaria made a name for herself in television before joining Netflix in 2016. She joined CBS as an assistant in 1996 and, when she left in 2011, was Senior Vice President of Cable Programming and SVP of Movies and Miniseries. She then joined Universal as President of Universal Television, where she was instrumental in launching programs like The Mindy Project (created by and starring her friend Mindy Kaling, who later created the Netflix series I have never) and Brooklyn nine-nine. bavaria suddenly left the network in 2016 following allegations critical that she wasn’t developing enough hit shows for NBC. Soon after, she joined Netflix as Head of Unscripted and International Content. She quickly rose through the ranks, taking over non-English TV programming in 2019, and was appointed to her most recent post by Sarandos in 2020, replacing former TV chief Cindy Holland. Bajaria made sense for the streaming giant because itshift focusto easier-to-watch, binge-able content to rival HBO, AMC, Comedy Central and others. Bajaria was appointed to Fortunes Ranking of the most powerful women that same year. During his tenure as head of world television, Bajaria supervised a $17 billion content budget, the launch of Netflixs most watched show, squid gameand the return of flagship programs like ozark and Bridgerton. Her too restructured the TV streamers department and expanded its global audience, narrative them Los Angeles Time in 2021, only 35% of Netflix subscribers are from the US and Canada, and 97% of US subscribers watched at least one non-English title that year. In a recent New Yorker profile, Bajaria likened the ideal Netflix show to what one of his VPs described as a gourmet cheeseburger, something premium and commercial all at once. It’s not a science. It’s a big creative business. But it’s about recognizing that people like to have more, she later told a group at the company’s Latin American headquarters in Mexico City. Despite the company’s recent setbacks, including its first-ever subscriber loss in April 2022 and the stock price crash, Bajaria has seemingly risen to the challenge, narrative the public at a media festival in June that it’s a good place to be the underdog. The most recent numbers from streamers are rosier, with a rebound in subscribers in the third and fourth quarters, partially due to the success of programs under the Bajarias wing, including Stranger things 4. The streamer announced it on Thursday added 7.66 million additional subscribers in the fourth quarter. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

Learn how to navigate and build trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/20/netflix-bela-bajaria-reed-hastings-powerful-women-hollywood-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos