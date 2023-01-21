THS Winter Art Show showcases student work and creativity | Culture & Leisure





Tahlequah High School held its annual “Heavenly Realms”-themed winter art exhibit on Friday, January 20 at the THS Performing Art Center. Ellie Vega, an art teacher at THS, said the school holds two art exhibitions a year – one in spring and one in winter – to showcase students’ artistic talents. “We like to get our students excited about art, and we want to make sure that we serve that artistic spirit because often kids have that spirit and they’re inventors, do-it-yourselfers, painters, and that kind of person. We just want to help guide them and find out what kind of art they want to do,” Vega said. The THS Winter Art Show introduced a new category this year: 3D modeling and animation. Vega said it has showcased digital artwork before, but this will be the first year the event has incorporated animation and the 3D aspect. The art exhibition had more than 100 entries and featured beaded medallions, various paintings, a handmade motorcycle, sculptures, sketches and artistic clothing on display, as well as performances by student musicians before the closing ceremony. event prize giving. Vega said she believes showcasing all of these talents helps give artists confidence in their work and guides them on how to use their talents in future projects. She hopes the annual art show will show the artists’ families what their student has accomplished at school. “Often these families have no idea what their children are doing at school because sometimes [the students] don’t communicate very well, but they can see what they’ve done,” Vega said. Tobi Burnett, an HRT junior and art show participant, said he presented a digital piece. As more high school students have started creating 3D artwork with software like Blender, Burnett said allowing the category at the fair has helped people see the diversity of jobs that use the skill. He thinks showcasing students’ artwork also helps build their confidence. “A lot of people are so scared to start drawing,” Burnett said. “I’ve met people who are afraid of judgment and something like that, even though you might not win, it will definitely help you learn more about the art.” The THS Winter Art Show is open to all Tahlequah High School students from ninth to 12th grade. Students not enrolled in art classes can also participate, which has helped other THS students – like Simone Roberts, a senior THS and event artist – to push their creative boundaries. Roberts created a beaded locket for the show. “Not everyone wants to take art classes,” Roberts said. “I know personally I really wanted to take it until last year, but it’s still fine if you don’t want to take it, but you can still show people that you’re artistic too.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/community/arts-entertainment/ths-winter-art-show-showcases-student-work-creativity/article_83b15c20-408a-59a7-83c4-c06d7821c173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos