THS Winter Art Show showcases student work and creativity | Culture & Leisure

Tahlequah High School held its annual “Heavenly Realms”-themed winter art exhibit on Friday, January 20 at the THS Performing Art Center.
Ellie Vega, an art teacher at THS, said the school holds two art exhibitions a year – one in spring and one in winter – to showcase students’ artistic talents.
“We like to get our students excited about art, and we want to make sure that we serve that artistic spirit because often kids have that spirit and they’re inventors, do-it-yourselfers, painters, and that kind of person. We just want to help guide them and find out what kind of art they want to do,” Vega said.
The THS Winter Art Show introduced a new category this year: 3D modeling and animation. Vega said it has showcased digital artwork before, but this will be the first year the event has incorporated animation and the 3D aspect.
The art exhibition had more than 100 entries and featured beaded medallions, various paintings, a handmade motorcycle, sculptures, sketches and artistic clothing on display, as well as performances by student musicians before the closing ceremony. event prize giving.
Vega said she believes showcasing all of these talents helps give artists confidence in their work and guides them on how to use their talents in future projects. She hopes the annual art show will show the artists’ families what their student has accomplished at school.
“Often these families have no idea what their children are doing at school because sometimes [the students] don’t communicate very well, but they can see what they’ve done,” Vega said.
Tobi Burnett, an HRT junior and art show participant, said he presented a digital piece. As more high school students have started creating 3D artwork with software like Blender, Burnett said allowing the category at the fair has helped people see the diversity of jobs that use the skill.
He thinks showcasing students’ artwork also helps build their confidence.
“A lot of people are so scared to start drawing,” Burnett said. “I’ve met people who are afraid of judgment and something like that, even though you might not win, it will definitely help you learn more about the art.”
The THS Winter Art Show is open to all Tahlequah High School students from ninth to 12th grade.
Students not enrolled in art classes can also participate, which has helped other THS students – like Simone Roberts, a senior THS and event artist – to push their creative boundaries. Roberts created a beaded locket for the show.
“Not everyone wants to take art classes,” Roberts said. “I know personally I really wanted to take it until last year, but it’s still fine if you don’t want to take it, but you can still show people that you’re artistic too.”