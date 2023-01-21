Alec Baldwin accuses: How strong is the case against the actor?





Criminal charges are expected to be formally filed by the end of the month against Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico.

But, just a day after prosecutors announced they would charge the actor and movie gunsmith with manslaughter, some legal experts are already questioning the strength of the case.

Listen, I don’t want to prejudge until we have a jury and arguments made, but I think this is a very difficult lawsuit that probably shouldn’t have been brought in the first instance, he said on Friday. CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson.

This is an ill-advised prosecution. I think it’s misinformed and I think it sets a very dangerous precedent. It is very tragic, sad, unfortunate and heartbreaking that this should have happened. But the fact that you are going to criminalize this is very problematic.

Hutchins was killed in the New Mexico movies set in October 2021 when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round, hitting her in the chest and wounding director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

New Mexico’s first judicial district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed were tasked with verifying the weapon’s safety.

Anyone who handles a firearm has a duty to make sure that if they’re going to handle that gun, point it at someone and pull the trigger, that they’re not going to fire a projectile and kill someone, Carmack-Altwies told CNN on Thursday, explaining the prosecution’s reasoning.

Jackson said actors on a set with a lot of moving parts should reasonably rely on other crew members to do their job.

It shouldn’t be in front of the jury because again, people work as a team in the context of a film set, in the context of a prop, in the context of you being handed a gun that should have been checked several times before it even came to your attention.

Baldwin maintained that he never pulled the trigger and was unaware the gun contained live ammunition. Gutierrez Reed, who loaded the prop gun, said she believed the rounds were dummy ammunition, according to her lawyer.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed will each face two counts of manslaughter, Carmack-Altwies said.

To convince a jury of Baldwins’ criminal liability, Elie Honig, CNN’s senior legal analyst, said prosecutors will face significant challenges, including not knowing how the live rounds played out on set and that the Experts have differing opinions about the on-set responsibilities of cast and crew members.

Remember, this is a criminal case, Honig said. You need all 12 jurors to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. So I’m not saying there’s no chance here, but it’s a really tough case for the prosecution.

Carmack-Altwies told CNN we may never know how the live bullets got to the set, which Honig called a major factual issue in the prosecution case.

The defense attorney is going to stand in front of a jury one day and say, “They want you to convict my client and they can’t even tell you how those live ammunition got there,” Honig said.

The prosecutor noted what she called fast and loose safety standards on set and the general lack of caution around gun accessories as factors that contributed to the fatal shooting. A medical examiner classified Hutchins’ death as an accident.

There was such a lack of safety and security standards on this set, Carmack-Altwies said, adding that live rounds were mixed in with mock rounds on set.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were responsible for verifying the safety of the prop, according to Carmack-Altwies.

Anne Bremner, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, said Baldwin’s defense attorneys will try to show he relied on the gunsmith and others on set to make sure the weapon was not loaded with live ammunition.

He’s going to say that I trusted those people and that’s a horrible thing. It’s heartbreaking and I can’t believe this happened to this family, but I shouldn’t be judged,” Bremner said, referring to Baldwin.

Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger before the gun fired.

During FBI testing of normal firearm operation, the weapon could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the firearm was cocked, according to an FBI forensic report. Eventually, the gun malfunctioned during testing after internal parts fractured causing the gun to detonate in the cocked position without pulling the trigger, according to the report.

Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the set. He relied on the professionals he worked with, who assured him the gun had no live ammunition, said the actors’ attorney, Luke Nikas.

Bremner said Baldwins claiming he didn’t pull the trigger could hurt him in court.

The FBI determined in that case that he pulled the trigger, she said. This is how the case could come before a jury which is, he already falsely said he didn’t pull the trigger and we know that’s a lie.

Bernarda Villalona, ​​a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, said prosecutors would struggle to prove Baldwin’s criminal negligence.

It’s going to be tough for Alec Baldwin, the actor, because they’re asking him to look and check the gun to make sure it’s dummies, but that’s not his job, a- she declared. That’s not what he trained for. So this is going to be a long fight and Alec Baldwin has a good chance of beating those charges.

In addition to acting in Rust, Baldwin was also a producer on the film. Prosecutors will charge him in both cases, Carmack-Altwies said. As producer, Baldwin had a responsibility to make sure the set was safe, she added.

Ultimately, the prosecutor said, just because it was an accident doesn’t mean it’s not criminal.

Honig said charging Baldwin as an actor and a producer are completely different factual and legal scenarios.

The question about a producer going into the questions of what exactly Alec Baldwin’s job was, what his responsibilities were in regards to the many other directors, producers, professionals on this set and look, sometimes people are producers by name but aren’t actually in charge of things in a practical way, he said.

For Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed, the stakes are high.

They will each face two counts of manslaughter, but each count carries a different level of punishment, Carmack-Altwies said.

A jury would decide which count would be the most appropriate, and if found guilty, he would only be sentenced on one count, the prosecutor said.

In either case, a conviction carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000. But a charge results in further firearms enhancement because a firearm was involved and would require a mandatory five-year prison sentence, the prosecutor said.

Cheryl Bader, a criminal law professor at Fordham Law School, said the circumstances of the case would point to negligence, but the question is does it rise to the level of criminal negligence and who is the negligent party?

It will be up to the jury to draw the fine line between accident and criminal negligence, Bader said in a statement.