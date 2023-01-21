2023 release date set for Stephen King movie – The Hollywood Reporter





The bogeymanthe adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after it was originally made for the company’s Hulu streaming service. The film, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind stranger things, had a surprisingly heavy-handed test screening in December that caused studio executives and producers to reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed King the film, along with the new shots, which gave them a thumbs up.) The horror thriller will now open in theaters on June 2. The movement also has echoes of what happened with Smile, the Parker Finn-directed horror movie that was originally intended for Paramount+, but a strong test screening changed its fate. The film, made for just $17 million, received a theatrical release from Paramount last fall and became one of the flagships of horror’s latest rise when it grossed over $216 million. dollars in the world. Horror has emerged during the pandemic as the only genre other than superheroes that has drawn audiences to theaters. M3GAN, released by Universal, is the latest box office outperformer and is expected to cross the $100 million mark worldwide every day. A sequel has been sped up. Disney units had their own hits that marked the high waters in the scary movie space. Barbaric, from 20th Century and partner New Regency, which cost less than $10 million, earned more than $40 million domestically while earning rave reviews for its director, Zach Cregger. More arthouse than grindhouse thriller The menu, made by Searchlight, is still in release and has grossed $77 million worldwide to date. Boogeyman is based on a rather dark story featured in King’s 1978 horror anthology, night patrol. The film version, according to the studio, centers on a 16-year-old girl and her younger sister, both still reeling from the death of their mother, who are targeted by a supernatural entity after their father, a psychologist, met a desperate patient in their home. Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland and the star of Madison Hu. The film was shot in New Orleans in the winter of 2022 and is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who worked on the script with Mark Heyman, and Emily Morris are executive producers.

