11 Classic Bollywood Heartthrobs That Have Been Sorely Forgotten By Bollywood

Bollywood is a dream factory that can make dreams come true or crush them.

The industry is unpredictable and ruthless, and actors often have to bear the brunt of its fickleness. Some actors rise to the top and stay there, but for many their time in the spotlight is short-lived, and they are quickly forgotten by the public.

The industry is known for its fierce competition and constant need for new faces, which often leads to older players being pushed aside in favor of newcomers.

These actors, who once played lead roles and headliners, are now struggling to find work. Even when they do, it’s often in smaller, less prominent roles.



Some actors, realizing their days in the spotlight are numbered, attempt to reinvent themselves. They take on different types of roles or even try their hand at directing or producing.

But even with these efforts, it can be difficult to regain the level of fame and success they once enjoyed.

Here are 11 Indian actors who, despite their popularity, disappeared from the industry:



1. Zayed Khan





The devilishly handsome Zayed Khan had everything needed to succeed in Bollywood except for good acting skills.

As he made his debut in 2003 with I stolehe remains best known for his starring role in SRK Hand Hoon Na.



2. Harman Baweja



Harman Baweja was not only the lookalike of Hrithik Roshan who looks wise, he was also a great dancer like the krish Star.

Unfortunately, her disastrous Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka Chopra in love story 2050 would only be the first of many flops he would go on to deliver.

3.Bijay Anand



Bijay Anands claim to fame played Kajols’ dastardly fiancé in Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha. Her career would eventually fizzle out, with the Sunny Leones biopic Karenjit Kaur being her last notable project.

However, he eventually changed careers and became an art consultant and holistic wellness practitioner.

4. Kumar Gaurav





Debuting with the 1981s Love story, Kumar Gaurav could have had a promising career. But despite working on a number of films, he just couldn’t cut the mustard.

He was last seen in 2002 Blanketsand remains great friends with his longtime collaborator Sanjay Dutt.

5.Chandrachur Singh



At one time, Chandrachur Singh was the film industry’s golden boy.

Couldn’t have asked for a better start than the 1996 film Teri Mere Sapne, and was even part of the critically acclaimed film Match.



However, he was put out of action for a while due to multiple shoulder dislocations he suffered while filming.

Luckily, in 2022, he got his mojo back and was seen opposite Sushmita Sen in Arya, and Akshay Kumar in Cuttputli.



6.Rahul Roy



Chocolate boy of yesteryear Rahul Roy swooned audiences in 1990 film To install Aashiqui. He hasn’t been part of any notable projects since, except for a humiliating stint on leader in 2007.

7. Ayub Khan



Once a ubiquitous face in the industry, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Ayub Khan has reportedly expected better from his career since his 1992 debut with the film To install Mashooq.



Luckily, common sense prevailed and he reinvented himself as a successful television actor.

8. Mukul Dev



Mukul Dev debuted with Managewhich also happened to be the film that would introduce the world to a certain Sushmita Sen.

He tried his hand at being the romantic lead in several films, but fans passed him and so did the industry due to his ever-changing tendencies.

In a strategic move, he underwent a complete makeover and starred in the Punjabi film Zorawar and hindi movie Bhaag Johnny.

9. Jugal Hansraj



Make his debut as a child actor in the iconic 1982 film masonJugal Hansraj was apparently destined for the stars.

He searched the bag with Aa Gale Lag Jaawhich, in hindsight, was an utterly unremarkable film, but managed to achieve success as one of the chocolatiers in the 2000 romantic drama Mohabbateinthe film his fans still remember.

More recently, he was seen in season 2 of the popular Netflix series Mismatched.

10. Uday Chopra



While Uday Chopra was born with a platinum spoon in his mouth, being the son of late legendary producer Yash Chopra, he still managed to have a largely unremarkable career aside from his role in the Doom franchise, in which he played the adorable himbo Ali.

At one point, he also became popular for his seemingly stoned and cryptic tweets, which quite frankly were quite a headache.

11. Fardeen Khan



Cousin of Zayed Khans and son of Feroz Khans, Fardeen oddly won Filmfare Best Debut for Chaotic Film Prem Aggan in 1998.

He did a few movies after that, but none seemed to stick with audiences, his last project being the 2010s. Dulha Mil Gaya.

More than his acting, he made headlines for his weight gain and subsequent weight loss.