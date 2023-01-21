Julian Sands: Helicopter search for missing British actor as mobile phone forensics try to locate him | Ents & Arts News





A helicopter search is underway for missing British actor Julian Sands, as US authorities use cellphone forensics to try to pinpoint his whereabouts. The 65-year-old was reported missing by his wife a week ago after he failed to return home after a hike in the mountains of southern California. Due to evidence of avalanches, ground crews have been unable to continue their efforts and the area is currently only searched by helicopter. National and state officials are working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office to help find sandsbut authorities said there was still “no set time” for the start of the ground search. On Friday, the county sheriff’s department revealed that actor’s phone pings appeared to show he was on the move, heading further into the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on the day he was reported missing. “We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensic expertise to help us pinpoint a location, but so far no new information has been developed,” a doorman said. – speech of the department. No date has yet been set for the operations to be called off, with the incident still being treated as a search and rescue operation. Residents of Mount Baldy noted the “extreme” conditions in the area, which has seen freezing temperatures and bad weather in recent days, but said they would not “rule anything out” in the mission to find Sands. “With each step, the danger increases” San Bernardino County Fire Department Captain Rodd Mascis said the search for missing hikers was “unfortunately regular” and could be like finding a “needle in a haystack.” “It’s really ‘enter at your own risk,'” he added. “Most people come equipped for the day…but braving the elements is very difficult after a few days. “You have to be careful, it’s a beautiful area, but with every step the danger increases.” The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously urged hikers to ‘think twice and heed the warnings’, saying its search and rescue teams responded to 14 calls on and around Mount Baldy. over the past four weeks. Picture:

Sands pictured with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz

Who is Julian Sands? Born in Yorkshire, Sands’ breakout role came as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he appeared alongside Helena Bonham Carter. He then acted in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia, He also found success on the small screen, playing roles in Smallville and 24, with Kiefer Sutherland. Most recently, he starred as the Chief Medical Officer in the 2021 drama Benediction directed by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi. Sands has three children, a son he shares with Sarah Sands, former editor of the London Evening Standard, and two daughters he shares with his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz.

