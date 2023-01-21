Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I am a 59 year old male. My 50-year-old fiancée lives in a nice house, but after dating for 15 years, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a lot of weight, bought a new car, and started doing things that I didn’t think were appropriate for her age – although I never said anything negative about them.
Shes now staying in a weekly rental motel room with him. This leads me to believe that they both left their relationships and had nowhere to go. She didn’t give me the opportunity to fight for us (advice etc.) or even warn that she was unhappy. One afternoon, on my way home from work, I found a note from her saying that she was sorry that she couldn’t tell me in person, but that she was doing it for herself.
I have always been an honorable person in all the relationships I have had. It’s hard for me to understand and move on. I have never been so hurt and emotionally drained. She will not communicate with me verbally, only by email and text. I feel hopeless and lost. Please give me the encouragement that there is light somewhere at the end of the tunnel. — EMOTIONALLY EMPTY IN MAINE
DEAR EMOTIONALLY DRAINED: Although your friend didn’t give you the chance to fight for her by getting counseling, my first piece of advice is to make an appointment with a therapist and start fighting for YOURSELF. Maybe you didn’t know your fiancée as well as you thought. Once you take a step back, you might realize that something changed when she made the effort to start losing weight. (I guess that was around the time she met the man she now lives with.)
Please understand that the woman you invested so much time in was dishonest, cowardly, and selfish for treating you the way she did. I wish you had said why you two hadn’t married in the 15 years you were together. But, my friend, you dodged a bullet. A licensed psychotherapist will help you realize how LUCKY you are.
DEAR ABBY: My brother-in-law recently moved near us. He never misses an opportunity to outdo others or brag about everything he has. Others noticed it too. We are all retired and living quite well. However, comparisons are made, innuendos thrown around, and he even made reference to our children needing their inheritance, while his children don’t because they have great jobs.
I am close to my sister and happy to have her near me, but I don’t know how to handle the situation with her spouse. I try to minimize my time with him and ignore him when he talks, as difficult as that may be. My husband doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore, and I can’t say I blame him. But I don’t want to cause a rift between my sister and me. Advice? — DEALING WITH A NARCISSUS
DEAR DEALING: There are two ways to handle this. The first would be to recognize that people who feel the need to do what your brother-in-law did usually do so out of insecurity. The second would be to tell your sister how her husband’s remarks affect you and your husband – and that if he doesn’t, they’ll see you much less. So let HER take care of it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write dear Abby to www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
