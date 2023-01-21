



After 100 crore club, Bollywood movies 200 crore club are also becoming one of the most popular terms in the film industry. Previously film makers and fans were thrilled to see 100 crore at the box office but now 200 Cr Club is the new standard, now 300 Cr is big to reach. Now, due to star power, fan following and increased screens across the globe, a movie with a popular star can easily enter a 200 crore club while COVID-19 halted the stream from the competition to the box office, 100 Cr Club is not easy until the film has content and masala. The film that started the trend of “200 crore club Bollywood movies” was Rajkumar Hirani’s director’s blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009). Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan are still loved for their roles, the film broke several records. 3 Idiots ended its career at the box office with Rs 202.47 crore, which was a big feat as the film only released on 1700 screens. 3 Idiots took 70 days to reach this milestone, the first film to enter this club. After 3 Idiots, there hasn’t been a single movie capable of entering 200 crore club movies for a long time. Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188 crore) were both very close to Bollywood’s 200 crore club films. Now that the big budget Bollywood movies will be released in 2023, things are getting normal and I hope this term will be easy to achieve again. 200 crore club List of Bollywood Movies (India Net. Collection) Movies Exit Featured cast Days taken for 200 Cr. Total collections – Cr. 1- Dangal December 23, 2016 Aamir Khan, Fatima, Sana 8 386.68 2-Sanju June 29, 2018 Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal 7 341.22 3- PK December 19, 2014 Aamir Khan 9 340.80 4- Tiger Zinda Hai Dec 22 2017 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif 7 339.15 5- Bajrangi Bhaijaan Jul 17, 2015 Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan 9 320.34 6- War October 2, 2019 Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff 7 317.91 7- Padmaavat Jan 25, 2018 Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh 11 302.15 8- Sultana Jul 6, 2016 Anouchka Sharma 7 300.65 9- Doom 3 December 20, 2013 Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan 9 284.27 10-Tanhaji Jan 10, 2020 Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan 15 279.14 11- Brahmastra Sep 9, 2022 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt 14 257 11- Kabir Singh June 21, 2019 Shahid Kapoor 13 278.24 12- The Kashmir files March 11, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhimanyu Singh 13 251 13- Uri: The Surgical Strike Jan 11, 2019 Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam 28 245.36 14-Krish 3 November 1, 2013 Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi ten 244.92 15-Drishyam 2 November 18, 2022 Ajay Devgn, Tabou, Akshaye Khanna 22 240* 16- Good Newzz December 27, 2019 Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor 24 244.21 17- Simba Dec 28 2018 Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan 17 240.38 18- Kick Jul 25, 2014 Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda 11 231.85 19- Chennai Express August 8, 2013 Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone 15 227.13 20- Mission Mangal August 13, 2019 Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan 29 200.16 21- Bharath June 5, 2019 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif 14 211.12 22- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo November 12, 2015 Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor 14 208.88 23- Golmaal again October 20, 2017 Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar, Kunal 24 205.70 24- Happy New Year October 24, 2014 Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone 19 203 25- 3 fools December 25, 2009 Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Boman Irani 70 202.47 26- Full House 4 October 25, 2019 Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon 17 202 200 Cr Bollywood Club Box Office India Nett. Related Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express (2013) finally accomplished the feat in a record 15 days which was nothing short of majestic. The screens occupied by Chennai Express were just double (3500) compared to 3 Idiots. 2013 was the best year for Bollywood as 3 movies grossed over 200 Crore. After Chennai Express, Krrish 3 (Rs 241 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs 285 crore) were the other big movies that entered the 200 crore club. At the end of 2013, it made the most followed trend, and now every movie with the superstar in the star cast is expected to break that bar, after Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan are the new Box office stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.janbharattimes.com/entertainment/200-crore-bollywood-movies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos