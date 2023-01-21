Entertainment
200 Crore Club List of Bollywood Movies
After 100 crore club, Bollywood movies 200 crore club are also becoming one of the most popular terms in the film industry. Previously film makers and fans were thrilled to see 100 crore at the box office but now 200 Cr Club is the new standard, now 300 Cr is big to reach.
Now, due to star power, fan following and increased screens across the globe, a movie with a popular star can easily enter a 200 crore club while COVID-19 halted the stream from the competition to the box office, 100 Cr Club is not easy until the film has content and masala.
The film that started the trend of “200 crore club Bollywood movies” was Rajkumar Hirani’s director’s blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009). Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan are still loved for their roles, the film broke several records.
3 Idiots ended its career at the box office with Rs 202.47 crore, which was a big feat as the film only released on 1700 screens. 3 Idiots took 70 days to reach this milestone, the first film to enter this club.
After 3 Idiots, there hasn’t been a single movie capable of entering 200 crore club movies for a long time. Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188 crore) were both very close to Bollywood’s 200 crore club films.
Now that the big budget Bollywood movies will be released in 2023, things are getting normal and I hope this term will be easy to achieve again.
200 crore club List of Bollywood Movies (India Net. Collection)
|Movies
|Exit
|Featured cast
|Days taken for 200 Cr.
|Total collections – Cr.
|1- Dangal
|December 23, 2016
|Aamir Khan, Fatima, Sana
|8
|386.68
|2-Sanju
|June 29, 2018
|Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal
|7
|341.22
|3- PK
|December 19, 2014
|Aamir Khan
|9
|340.80
|4- Tiger Zinda Hai
|Dec 22 2017
|Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
|7
|339.15
|5- Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Jul 17, 2015
|Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
|9
|320.34
|6- War
|October 2, 2019
|Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff
|7
|317.91
|7- Padmaavat
|Jan 25, 2018
|Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh
|11
|302.15
|8- Sultana
|Jul 6, 2016
|Anouchka Sharma
|7
|300.65
|9- Doom 3
|December 20, 2013
|Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan
|9
|284.27
|10-Tanhaji
|Jan 10, 2020
|Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan
|15
|279.14
|11- Brahmastra
|Sep 9, 2022
|Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
|14
|257
|11- Kabir Singh
|June 21, 2019
|Shahid Kapoor
|13
|278.24
|12- The Kashmir files
|March 11, 2022
|Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhimanyu Singh
|13
|251
|13- Uri: The Surgical Strike
|Jan 11, 2019
|Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam
|28
|245.36
|14-Krish 3
|November 1, 2013
|Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi
|ten
|244.92
|15-Drishyam 2
|November 18, 2022
|Ajay Devgn, Tabou, Akshaye Khanna
|22
|240*
|16- Good Newzz
|December 27, 2019
|Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
|24
|244.21
|17- Simba
|Dec 28 2018
|Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan
|17
|240.38
|18- Kick
|Jul 25, 2014
|Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda
|11
|231.85
|19- Chennai Express
|August 8, 2013
|Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
|15
|227.13
|20- Mission Mangal
|August 13, 2019
|Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan
|29
|200.16
|21- Bharath
|June 5, 2019
|Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
|14
|211.12
|22- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|November 12, 2015
|Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor
|14
|208.88
|23- Golmaal again
|October 20, 2017
|Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar, Kunal
|24
|205.70
|24- Happy New Year
|October 24, 2014
|Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
|19
|203
|25- 3 fools
|December 25, 2009
|Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Boman Irani
|70
|202.47
|26- Full House 4
|October 25, 2019
|Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon
|17
|202
Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express (2013) finally accomplished the feat in a record 15 days which was nothing short of majestic. The screens occupied by Chennai Express were just double (3500) compared to 3 Idiots.
2013 was the best year for Bollywood as 3 movies grossed over 200 Crore. After Chennai Express, Krrish 3 (Rs 241 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs 285 crore) were the other big movies that entered the 200 crore club.
At the end of 2013, it made the most followed trend, and now every movie with the superstar in the star cast is expected to break that bar, after Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan are the new Box office stars.
|
