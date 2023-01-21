Why isn’t Steven Hyde on this 90s show? Where is Danny Masterson now

If you have a knack for nostalgic sitcoms, you probably have That 90s show on your watch list. All of your favorite characters like Fez, Kelso, Jackie, Donna, and Eric appear throughout the series, but one specific character from the main cast of That 70s show does not appear. Well there’s an answer to why Hyde isn’t here That 90s show.

That 90s show is a reboot series of the classic teen show That 70s show. The new iteration of the series features a new group of kids in Point Place, Wisconsin, including Donna and Eric’s daughter, Leia (played byCallie Haverda), Kelso and Jackie’s son, Jay (played by Mace Coronel), Gwen, Brooke, Ozzie, Nikki and Nate. Most of the OG cast members drop in during the first season, touring Kitty and Red Foremans. However, a member of the old crew is never mentioned or seen, even in an old flashback.

So why isn’t Hyde in That 90s show? Read more below to find out.

Why Hyde is not in That 90s show?

Why Hyde is not in That 90s show? Steven Hydes actor Danny Masterson was charged in 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 when That 70s show was still broadcast. Netflix nor the original actors of That 70s showcommented on Hydes’ absence from the new series.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three counts in 2021 and was tried, although declared void in December 2022, after the jury was deadlocked and could not reach a decision on to his conviction. The next set of dates for the actor will be in March 2023. The actor was charged in March 2017, while starring in Netflixs the ranchwith others That 70s show alum Ashton Kutcher.

The three women who claimed Masterson assaulted them through the Church of Scientology met with reporter Tony Ortega. He released the allegations as he claimed a victim approached former Scientologist Leah Remini and told her what allegedly happened. The woman was then asked to file a police report by Remini, according to Ortega.

I met with the LAPD. I met Detective Reyes [of the robbery-homicide division, who was assigned the case], and I told him these victims deserved to be heard,” Remini told Ortega at the time. I asked him to do the right thing for these girls, and told him the world was watching. Masterson’s rep released a statement to Us Weekly denying all sexual assault allegations that same month.

We are aware of [the victim]s Allegations of 16 years. It’s only after [the victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she had made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson, the rep said at the time. The alleged incident happened midway through their six-year relationship, after which she went on to be his longtime girlfriend. Accusers claimed Masterson and the church engaged in harassment, physical invasion of privacy and conspiracy to obstruct justice after the women reported their allegations against the New York native to the police department of Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017.

As a result of the allegations, Masterson was fired from the ranch. Following ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have excluded Danny Masterson from the rancha spokesperson for the streaming companyToldWein a reportin December 2017. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.

I’m obviously very disappointed with Netflix’s decision to remove my character fromthe ranch, Masterson said in a statement to People. He denied outrageous allegations saying law enforcement investigated the allegations more than 15 years ago and found them to be baseless. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted. The actor said he was looking forward to clearing my name once and for all, before thanking his former castmates and the show’s crew. I only wish them success. I am also very grateful to the fans who have supported me and continue to do so, he added.

Another victim came forward, who was an ex-girlfriend of Mastersons. I have been silent long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me, Bobette Riales said via Twitter at the time. All I’m looking for is justice and to prevent this from happening to someone else like it has for some time. My truth will be heard. Masterson denied the allegation, saying: It’s beyond ridiculous. I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been asking me to for over two years. He told Us Weekly at the time I’m going to beat her in court and I can’t wait to be there because the public can finally learn the truth and see how I was mocked by this woman.

How the casting of That 70s show react to Hyde’s absence That 90s show?

How the casting of That 70s show react to Hyde’s absence That 70s show? None of the original cast members have yet commented on Hydes’ absence from the show. Topher Grace who plays Eric Foreman in both That 70s show and That 90s show commented on his former co-stars’ allegations in 2018. You know, I’m hesitant to say I’ve never seen this behavior because I feel like I’m standing up for it, but the truth is I don’t ‘ve never seen anything like it, he said at the time of The Hollywood Reporter.

I was, of this cast, the most boring. So when it came to hanging out after the show and partying, I was just boring. Ashton Kutcher who starred with Masterson in the ranch, did not comment on Masterson’s dismissal from the show at the time. Kutchers’ wife and co-star Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Preppon also did not comment on the absence.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free and confidential help is available. Call National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only carry products that we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking a link in this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.