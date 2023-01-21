Blue Diamond Resorts announces the opening of a Planet

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midway through FITUR 2023, Blue Diamond Resorts, in conjunction with the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, announced the opening of the first Planet Hollywood Beach Resort which will debut in the end of 2024 in Puerto Plata. The hotel management company will be one of the main players in the sector under the Berganten Point restart the project.

Following the success of our all-inclusive models in Cancún and Costa Rica, we are proud to continue to take this iconic lifestyle brand to new high-profile hotspots in our real estate portfolio,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “A Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata will add great value to Dominican tourism and will be perfectly aligned with the objective of hospitality, real estate, innovation and above all cinematographic development that this great project pursues.”

Located in the northern part of the country, the Punta Bergantn area will offer resorts, ecotourism, an 18-hole golf course, residential development, shopping and even a film studio. This latter concept is very well aligned with the lifestyle concept that Blue Diamond Resorts offers at its Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun and Costa Rica.

This new property will offer the exclusive all-inclusive Vacation Like A Star experience and bring authentic Hollywood memories to tranquil Bergantn Beach to delight guests of all ages. From modern accommodations to themed restaurants and bars, sparkling pools, day and night entertainment, pampering treatments at PH Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facilities at PUMPED, this Planet Hollywood Beach Resort will be one of the best vacation choices in the Caribbean.

Blue Diamond Resorts will continue to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Tourism for the growth of this important tourism plan which will generate more than 83,000 jobs in the region and contribute to new real estate developments such as hotels and resorts, housing and even a movie studio that will reinforce the essence of Planet Hollywood.

About Blue Diamond Hotels

Blue Diamond Complexes encompasses more than 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular Caribbean vacation destinations. Its nine core hotel brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury Luxury hotels in Royalton where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, children, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers, everyone is family at these properties that offer personalized services and branded amenities. , including all-in-one connectivity, DreamBed and sporting event guarantee. Refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Shelter in Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Unit among their guests. Party your way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, a dynamic and effervescent all-inclusive brand reserved for adults to revel in the unexpected. Mystic of Royalton is Ordinary Miles, offering their visitors the opportunity to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21 a unique and all-inclusive stay Natural vacation with a secluded shoreline for the utmost privacy. Resort & Spa Souvenirs offers a vacation designed whether you’re planning a family vacation, getting together with friends, or just spending some relaxing time with your loved one, all while Starfish Resorts offers incredible value, breathtaking surroundings and a rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation like a star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture elements from iconic movies, music and sports as you Dodge the paparazzi at Planet Hollywood adult scene where your adults-only holiday will be the center of fascination and attention with glamor and exclusivity.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts brings the excitement of the big screen to some of the most sought-after locations for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation like a star. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the serene beaches of Costa Rica, these resorts for all ages offer authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the whole family, and top-notch service. range with the Star Class category. for a full A-list treatment. While Planet Hollywood Adult Scene offers a glamorous all-inclusive adult-only getaway (18+), perfect for a romantic getaway or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into a center of fascination and attention with glamour. and exclusivity. .

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts includes differentiated branded features and amenities, such as Phabulous Bed, Plugged In, Main Event Guarantee and premium accommodations.

