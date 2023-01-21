Federal agencies join search for actor Julian Sands





Federal agencies have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help locate the British actor, local police said. National and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a week after the actor was first reported missing in the mountains of Southern California. On Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to the risk of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no set time” for when they would start. The involvement of federal and state agencies marks an escalation in the search for Sands. The county sheriff’s office previously revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show he had traveled further into the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day of his disappearance, Jan. 13. “We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensic expertise to help us pinpoint a location, but so far no new information has been developed,” a doorman said. Department spokesman to the PA news agency. The sheriff’s office previously told the AP that there was still “no deadline” and “no set date” to call off the effort – and the incident is still classified as a search and rescue operation. rescue. On Thursday, Sands’ family towed his car from a parking lot where it was discovered during the search. Residents of Mount Baldy noted the “extreme” conditions but said they would “not rule anything out” in the mission to find Sands. Mount Baldy Sands, born in Yorkshire, is known for his breakout role as the free-spirited George in the period drama A room with a viewin which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. He also featured in Leaving Las Vegas and warlockas well as on television 24, Smallvilleand banshee. Most recently, he starred as the chief medical officer in the Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-directed drama in 2021 Blessing. He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020. From 1984 to 1987, Sands was married to the future evening standard and BBC Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990. Source: Press Association

