19-year-old dies months after Uber driver shot him in Hollywood – NBC 6 South Florida





After more than two months of fighting for his life, a 19-year-old shot dead by his Uber driver died on Thursday. Police say Miles McGlashan was shot on November 9 after an altercation with his driver. A mother must rest her son, family attorney David Kubiliun said. I can’t imagine anything more horrible as a parent. To make matters worse, Kubiliun said he was also frustrated that the Uber driver still hadn’t been arrested. It is extremely disturbing that he was not held accountable for his actions, the lawyer said. In November, NBC 6 spoke with Miles’ mother, who said police told her the Uber driver got out of the car after Miles got out. NBC 6 anchor Cherney Amhara has more as the family seeks justice for the shooting weeks ago. The shooting happened outside of a development near TY Park in Hollywood. The friction started when Miles asked to be dropped off at another nearby location. Investigators say the teenager attacked the driver, who then shot him. But family members say that didn’t happen. Miles has never been in trouble with the law, Kubiliun said. It’s a student. If he really feared for his life, when Miles got out of the Uber, he could have left, called the police. He knew who Miles was from the Uber account. Miles was a student at Barry University, played tennis and visited his grandparents on the weekends, where he was heading that day, the attorney said. It is a future that has been cut short and a life for which his family demands justice. We are not going to stop until he is held accountable, Kubiliun said. An autopsy will be performed in the coming days, according to Hollywood police. This information will then be forwarded to the state attorney’s office.

