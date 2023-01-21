Eurovision-winning band star Mneskin continues to soar with new albumExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Winning the Eurovision Song Contest doesn’t guarantee a number will stick around. For every Celine Dion or ABBA, there are countless others whose names you forgot.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SHUT UP AND GOOD”)

MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian).

SHAPIRO: It’s only been a few years since Italian band Maneskin won, and so far their star keeps rising.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SHUT UP AND GOOD”)

MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian).

SHAPIRO: Their cover of the Four Seasons’ “Beggin'” reached No. 1 on Spotify’s worldwide charts.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF SONG, “BEGGIN'”)

MANESKIN: (Singing) I’m begging, I’m begging you to reach out your loving hand, baby.

SHAPIRO: Now they’ve been nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist, and the band has a new album called “RUSH!” Damiano David is the singer and Victoria De Angelis is the bassist. They are two of the four members of Maneskin. Thank you very much for joining us.

DAMIANO DAVID: Hello.

SHAPIRO: So you’ve been making music with your friends since high school. Can you start by painting a picture of those early days for us?

VICTORIA DE ANGELIS: Yeah, even before – we actually started in middle school.

DAVID: In college, yeah.

DE ANGELIS: And then we immediately went to play in the street. So I think that would be the first memory we would have of us together, when we were going to play in the streets of Rome.

DAVID: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: Were you doing covers or writing your own songs back then?

DE ANGELIS: Mainly covers, but we also had a few of our own.

DAVID: We were trying with poor results to write a song.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter) Paint a picture – like, you four standing in the streets of Rome, guitar case open in front of you. What was the mood like?

DE ANGELIS: Exactly. It was the vibe. And we had…

DAVID: It was anxiety and a…

ON THE ANGELS: A little anxiety.

DAVID: …Huge sense of recoil. Yeah, no, when you have to start playing in the street, like, when you go there, you turn down the amp, and you pick up your instrument, and you start seeing people look at you like that, why? And you feel, like, so out of place, but then you start playing. And you get, like, the 10 people staring at you, like, super excited.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “RAGGAMUFFIN”)

MANESKIN: (Singing) So listen to the sound of my voice.

SHAPIRO: So was it, like, the drug that you got addicted to and have been using ever since, that, like, people stare at you, even though it’s 10 down the street on a corner in Rome?

DE ANGELIS: Yeah, probably, that feeling of having to convince someone with your music, or maybe someone who at first doesn’t care and it’s not there for you. So it’s quite challenging, and it keeps that passion burning in you and makes you want to do more and more.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “RAGGAMUFFIN”)

MANESKIN: (singing) So here’s my song for you, my friend. You can only see that I can hardly let things go.

SHAPIRO: I read, Victoria, that you kicked Damiano out of the band back then because he was too pop for you. Is it correct?

DE ANGELIS: As he deserves (laughs).

SHAPIRO: As he deserved? What happened?

DAVID: It happens once a week, actually.

DE ANGELIS: Yes. Once a week, he gets fired.

SHAPIRO: Just to control your ego?

DE ANGELIS: Exactly.

SHAPIRO: Wait, so he was too pop. Was that the story? What happened?

DE ANGELIS: Yes, no. It’s because I was in a really bad punk band at the time, and…

DAVID: They couldn’t appreciate the talent.

DE ANGELIS: Yes. You know, he sang a little too well. We needed a little more shouting and stuff. So we said, no, you’re out.

DAVID: No, it’s not even that. I hadn’t finished developing my voice at the time. I still had voice changes. You know when you’re a teenager and you’re like, da-da-da, duh-duh-duh, with your voice? You have voice changes. So when I finally had my oldest voice, I learned to sing.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SUPERMODEL”)

MANESKIN: (Singing) Alone at parties in a deadly figure…

SHAPIRO: A lot of your music has a retro feel.

DAVID: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: There’s a lot of rock guitar. I mean, on the track “SUPERMODEL” there are guitar sounds that seem to come from the rock music scene of the 90s.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SUPERMODEL”)

MANESKIN: (singing) In high school, when she was a good Christian, I knew her, but she has a new best friend.

SHAPIRO: Where did you find that sound?

DAVID: That’s what we grew up listening to. Like, we were mainly influenced by our parents.

SHAPIRO: So your parents listened to 90s American rock?

DAVID: Yeah. Yeah yeah.

DE ANGELIS: Yes.

DAVID: Yeah, yeah, yeah, a lot.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SUPERMODEL”)

MANESKIN: (singing) Every night is heartbreaking. Hey, don’t think about it.

SHAPIRO: You collaborate with American rock legends. You work with Iggy Pop. I mean…

DE ANGELIS: Yes.

SHAPIRO: …You work with Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. Is there anything you learned from any of them that you could tell us about?

DE ANGELIS: Yes. I think every time we were so shocked because Tom Morello came to our house and we spent hours jamming and jamming and jamming. And you wouldn’t think that somebody, like, you know, after his – the career that he had, he’s, like, made history. And he still has that fire and that burning passion in him that makes him want to be in the studio for five hours with four 20-year-olds, you know? So it’s crazy.

(SOUNDBITE OF MANESKIN SONG, “GOSSIP”)

SHAPIRO: Did the track “GOSSIP” come out of that five-hour jam session?

DE ANGELIS: Yes.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “GOSSPEAR”)

MANESKIN: (Singing) Sip the gossip. Drink until you choke. Sip the gossip, burn your throat. You are not iconic. You are like all of them.

SHAPIRO: When I look at other musicians who are really big right now, your sound seems like an outlier. Like, there’s a lot of hip-hop. There are a lot of singer-songwriters, EDM. It’s harder to find old-school rock bands, let alone old-school rock bands from Italy. Did you specifically pursue rock ‘n’ roll to stand out in today’s music scene?

DAVID: No.

ANGELS: No.

DAVID: I think it’s more when we started, we just wanted to have a band and play music that we liked, and then that thing pushed us to be successful and everything. So I think now it’s even more important to do things not because of trends or because you think they’re going to work, but simply because you love doing them. So I think it’s better to lose with your own hands than to win with someone else’s weapons. I don’t know how to say it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MANESKIN SONG, “MARK CHAPMAN”)

SHAPIRO: Let’s talk about one of the Italian songs on the album. It’s about an obsessive stalker.

DAVID: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: And the song is called “MARK CHAPMAN”, which is the name of the man who killed John Lennon.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “MARK CHAPMAN”)

MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian).

SHAPIRO: Where does that come from?

DAVID: I had stalkers, and it’s scary as f***.

SHAPIRO: Huh.

DAVID: So I think it’s something we don’t talk about enough. Sometimes people who – think that even if you are – if you’re famous, it’s OK to text you every day or try to get to where you live or leave you messages on the car . And of course, that’s not OK, and it can make things worse, as we’ve seen many, many times in the past. And also, you don’t even have to be a big celebrity to handle it.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “MARK CHAPMAN”)

MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian).

SHAPIRO: Is there any advice you would give to those teenage versions of yourselves making music on the streets in Rome or in the garage now that you’re playing in those huge sold-out houses around the world? ?

DE ANGELIS: Carry on.

DAVID: Learn to play an instrument.

SHAPIRO: (Laughs) Damiano, you – what do you mean?

DAVID: I can’t play an instrument, and now I feel like it’s too late. My brain cannot assimilate any new information.

DE ANGELIS: Oh, you can do it.

DAVID: I swear to God, no. My hands are stuck on an instrument.

SHAPIRO: Well, I think you’re doing well even without the musical instrument ability.

DAVID: Yeah. I’m well. I can’t fault anything because I can – everyone tells me I am – that I have a good stage presence. It’s because I don’t have a fucking guitar on me, and I can move my body.

ON ANGELS: (Laughs).

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “MAMMAMIA”)

MANESKIN: (singing) They want to arrest me, but I was just having fun. I swear I’m not drunk and I don’t do drugs.

SHAPIRO: Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of the Maneskin group. Their album “RUSH!” is out now. Thank you so much.

DE ANGELIS: Thank you.

DAVID: Thank you.

DE ANGELIS: See you soon.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “MAMMAMIA”)

MANESKIN: (Singing) Oh, mamma, mamma mia, spit your love on me. I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain. I’ll keep it a secret if you let me taste it. Tell me your limit, and we’ll cross the line again. Oh, mama, mama mia.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.