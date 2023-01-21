Cupp named acting speaker of the Rome chamber





ROME- Wesley “Wes” Cupp, owner of the Rome Country Club and director of business development for the Daily Sentinel, has been named interim president/executive director of the Rome Region Chamber of Commerce. The announcement follows that of longtime Speaker William K. Guglielmo who officially retired from the chamber after 50 years of service on Jan. 13. Guglielmo began his career in the chamber in 1973 and had served as president since 1996. Cupp has served on the chamber’s board of directors for 17 years. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020 and is currently a member of the Executive Committee. “I’m honored to take on such an important community role,” Cupp said. “Bill’s shoes will be impossible to fill, but I’m very proud to take over for a Rome legend.” Cupp said he volunteered to take on the role of interim president/executive director on a short-term basis to provide some rudder for the chamber. “The executive committee aims to find a permanent replacement by March 1,” he said. “This is a very crucial position, not only for the chamber, of course, but for the community as a whole. It takes a special person to be able to drive economic growth, be a face for the organization, and be a leader in the community. I am proud to be able to step in and volunteer during this transition so that the Executive Committee does not have to rush with such an important recruit. Cupp’s first public action in the role was brilliant and early this morning at the Delta Lake Inn for the annual Chamber Congress breakfast. The chamber hosted newly elected Representative Brandon Williams, R-22, Sennett, for a question-and-answer session with local business people, students and community members. Chamber board chairman John Calabrese said he was confident Cupp would take the helm. “We’re thrilled to have Wes stepping in during this transition period,” Calabrese said. “He knows the chamber and the community very well. I am sure he will thrive in this position. The Chamber of Commerce of the Rome Region was incorporated in 1912 with the aim of working actively to protect the commercial interests of the city and promote its growth. Without government funding, the chamber is completely independent and is able to act quickly on matters of interest to the business community.

