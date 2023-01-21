This photo of Karisma Kapoor will take you back to her 90s





Bombay: Actress Karisma Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and added a touch of nostalgia to her Friday with a throwback photo. Take from instagramKarisma gave fans a flashback of her 90s look. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “90’s baby. What’s ur 90’s jam?” In the throwback photo, she was seen wearing a black top, keeping her head bowed and looking at the camera. That little hair on her face enhanced her beauty. Shortly after Karisma shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. One of the fans wrote: “You are still a queen of love bollywoodlots..”

“You miss your look and your outfit,” read another comment. Speaking of Karisma’s work front, her film “Brown” was recently announced as part of the notable Berlinale Series Market Selects. Sharing the update, Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, “Brown is going to Berlin! Glad to know that Brown has been chosen as one of 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations to the #BROWN team. Directed by Abhinay Deo of “Delhi Belly” fame, “Brown” is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. The protagonists must deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Néo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators on the edge of the abyss, it’s their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption, and false appearances. “Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least,” Karisma added. “Brown,” created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina, and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma, and Soni Razdan.

