Meghan and Harry brace for Hollywood snub as major misstep threatens Sussex plans | royal | News





Schofield said: “I think Spare and the Netflix documentary will end up hurting Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Hollywood elite. “Did the extremely private Beyonce allow Meg to read a text message she texted the Duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers? I highly doubt it. “Did Courteney Cox ever expect to be called for magic mushroom chocolates at Spare?” ‘Does Gayle King like being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there is no royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning TV claiming that her friends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , had receipts?” JUST IN: Harry slams ‘absolutely absurd’ SAS allegation made about Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex also dedicated a section of his memoir, Spare, to thanking his famous friends Chris Martin from Coldplay, Oprah Winfrey, talk show host James Corden and Argentinian actor Nacho Figueras. But the Sussexes’ opening has apparently backfired on the couple, as polls since the docuseries and memoir were released have shown a significant drop in support for the couple in the US and UK. Even late night show presenter Jimmy Kimmel turned on the royal couple as he mercilessly mocked the Duke for admitting he was reminded of his mother when advised to use Elizabeth Arden cream after having frostbite on his penis. Kimmel read passages from a fake book called The Prince and the Penis: “Oh mom! Oh mom! He cried with a cry, and from there, upstairs, she appeared with cream. My poor little prince, put that on your penis. This will dull the pain and make it less cold. “But mum, have you heard of Sir Sigmund Freud?” »

