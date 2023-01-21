Review of Missing Screen-Based Thriller Now in Austin Theaters

One day you are a teenager and the next day you are deeply afraid of teenagers. Sunrise.

Timid fear of Gen-Z’s (or perhaps the next generation’s) tenacity isn’t the point of new thriller Missing, though that might be the takeaway for anyone who remembers remote access. . A spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Searching, this is another tech-focused take on a cinematic classic: the mystery of the missing person. Vanity in Missing: All of the action in the film takes place through our ubiquitous network of screens, whether it’s FaceTime calls, Instagram stories or security camera footage.

You might call it a gimmick. To which I say, I will report this take as spam. For fans of a good old-fashioned cooking pot, Missing is stirring. Here’s what you need to know about the film from writer-directors Nick Johnson and Will Merrick.

‘Missing’ is truly gasp-worthy.

In Missing, teenage June (Storm Reid) experiences growing pains. Her dad’s been gone since she was little, and now she’s a brooding young adult with no time for her protective mom, Grace (Nia Long), let alone her mom’s new boyfriend, Kevin. (Ken Leung). When Grace and Kevin leave June at home for a trip to Colombia, June envisions friends, fun, and as little as possible of her mother’s friend Heather (Amy Landecker) watching over her.

But Grace and Kevin don’t show up at the airport. And then their hotel says they checked out and didn’t take their bags. And then the twists come faster than a fiber internet connection, and true crime shows June’s excesses on Netflix just don’t seem outrageous enough. She’s thrust into a mystery that she takes to solve, relying only on her computer skills (honestly quite realistic) and the kindness of a South American worker named Javi (Joaquim de Almeida, who steals the film).

On the Gasp-o-Meter, the number of times I gasped audibly in the theater while watching a movie, patent-pending Missing scored a solidly high four. A.k.a ! Problems lurk in the corner of a browser window! A plot-driven use of the Live Photos feature of iOS that will be studied in film school, if film schools exist in the geodesic domes of our post-climatic apocalypse society! Missing out is meandering because the day is long, and while that certainly doesn’t make it a well-founded drama, would you be mad at a chicken for laying down Grade A omelette fuel? He is just doing his job.

It’s exciting to watch a genre transform before your eyes.

Often ink is spilled over the inventiveness of movies when they have a chance at awards season gold. But while you’re unlikely to hear Jane Fonda or anyone else reading Missing for best picture, it’s a lizard-brained melodrama, to be fair, the film is a prime example of genre films creating a creative space that could be absorbed into our cinematic language for years. come.

Take June’s messy desk and text inbox. Who knows what clues, or even just Easter eggs, may be hidden when these everyday spaces are the new backdrop for an action movie?

Back to teenage terror: For all its sensational thrills, there’s undeniably something resonant about how June and her friends are able to use readily available digital tools for their own investigative purposes. I can’t help but think how realistic it was to see these kids identify a low-rent web hosting service as an easy target for a password reset, in the service of unlocking more clues. A teenager taking advantage of old people’s lack of password security in a time when K-pop stans are sabotaging political campaigns, this might as well be a documentary.

And visually, what might be boring is mostly exciting in Missing. Johnson and Merrick treat our terminal online world like a scenic store. This isn’t the kind of Zoom room cinema the pandemic has brought about so many times; it is a film that embraces the many different mediums through which we reflect ourselves in the world for consumption. (And, if the situation requires it in the event of your mother’s possible abduction, for geolocation.)

There’s even a certain depth to it.

When he’s not checking in on the Gasp-o-Meter, Missing finds just enough nuance between his browser tabs.

At the start of the film, June is obsessed with a streaming show that dramatizes real-life tragedies. As the plot of the films unfolds, she is beset by the trappings of such spectacles, the paparazzi flooding her lawn, the ancillary characters giving sit-down interviews on talk shows, the very public probes into the darkest memories of his family. It pisses and frustrates her, and audiences have to unpack their own viewing habits, with no giant neon arrows pointing them toward a moral.

There are also threads about abuse and estrangement that are worth pulling through. But for my money, this surprisingly restrained approach to heightened thrillers about the crime and entertainment industrial complex is the most compelling. Gasp!

If you go: Missing

Class: B+

Directors: Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson

With : Storm Reid, Nia Long, Joaquim de Almeida, Amy Landecker

Note : PG-13 for teenage drinking, some strong violence, language, thematic material

Operating time: 1 hour 51 minutes

Watch: In theaters January 20