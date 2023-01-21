Evanston will replace lead pipes in the 8th arrondissement

Evanston has more than 11,000 lead pipes, but following a $1 million state grant, the city hopes to replace the pipes in the 8th Ward.

Evanston’s infrastructure includes more than 7,000 public lead pipes, which can cause cancer and other illnesses.

Like a lot of Chicago suburb, Evanston is full of lead service lines. Many of Evanston’s pipes were built in the 20th century, before the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1986 tightened federal regulations. The pipes still need to be replaced. The city is looking to fix the lead pipe problem, but Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the process could still take decades.

Reid asked State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago) to help replace the pipes in South Evanston. Simmons sponsored legislation to secure $1 million in public funding for the 8th Ward, according to his office.

“The State of Illinois has mandated municipalities to replace all of their lead service lines over the next two decades, but that’s an unfunded mandate,” Reid said. “Because of this, we are definitely going to need additional funding from the state or the federal government.”

Following the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, Illinois passed an unfunded state mandate requiring existing municipalities to to replace lead pipes.

While the lead pipes remain across the city, Simmons said he wants to prioritize funding for the 8th Ward, which includes a majority of residents of color and faces. health inequalities compared to other parts of Evanston. The Evanston Project for Local Needs Assessment, a report on Health Inequalities, published in the fall, found economic and health disadvantages in historically bounded parts of the city.

“For too long, lead in our drinking water has exposed our neighbors to adverse health effects,” Simmons said in a statement to The Daily. “This funding provides long overdue resources to address a problem that is systemic in nature, has been going on for decades and often causes the most damage to black and brown communities like those that call South Evanston home.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lead contamination can damage the central nervous system, lead to learning or behavior problems and, in rare cases, lead to seizures, comas or death. Pregnant women and children are more at risk.

But Reid said dealing with the lead pipes in the 8th Ward would take time. About 11,000 locations in the neighborhood have lead service lines, according to Reid. He said the city is currently identifying where to start the replacement project.

Public pipelines branch off from the Evanston Water Plant and branch off into various private lines for homes and buildings. Historically, the city has only replaced its main lines, leaving lead pipes beside individual households.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, homes with partially replaced lead pipes have a higher risk of lead poisoning than homes without lead pipes.

“You’d think you’d make the water safer by changing at least one part, but what’s actually happening is you’re making the water a lot more dangerous,” Reid said.

Reid said more money was likely needed to help Evanston replace all of its lead pipes. Paul Moyano of the city’s Public Works Agency said homes in “low-to-moderate income areas of the city” need lead-free service lines, often supported by municipal programs.

Evanston has approximately 30,000 housing units, the overwhelming majority of which were built before the Safe Drinking Water Act. Dick Lanyon, former executive director of Greater Chicago’s Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and former chairman of the Evanston Utilities Commission, said the danger of lead pipes was not known to the public when many of these homes were built.

“We knew there was a problem with the water leaching lead ions out of the pipe (in the 1980s),” Lanyon said.

But to this day, Lanyon, 85, lives in an Evanston house with lead pipes.

Replacing lead pipes with newer materials — such as copper, cast iron and plastic, according to Lanyon — will reduce the risk of negative health effects.

“It’s really important,” Reid said. “Water anywhere there are lead service lines isn’t ideal or safe, and that’s why we’re changing that.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @JSFredricks

Related stories:

— Evanston receives $1 million from Illinois government to replace lead pipes

— In Focus: Loopholes in federal lead law have left the 5th Ward in the dark about what’s in their water

— City seeks to provide economic support for homeowners replacing lead water pipes