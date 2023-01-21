Entertainment
an actor failed by his producer
Yesterday it emerged that Alec Baldwin, along with gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will be charged with manslaughter in the on-set shooting that claimed the life of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
Anthony Breznicans write for vanity lounge does a good job of breaking down the legal issues involved, pointing out a few key factors, the most important of which I believe is that live ammunition was mixed with dummy ammunition, and noting that the investigation cleared up some key myths (eg people at the set didn’t use production pistols for target practice as some had suggested).
I am a Little surprised that Baldwin was charged and some of the statements by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are shocking, at least in the context of this particular incident. You shouldn’t point a gun at someone you’re not ready to shoot. she said in an interview. This goes back to basic security standards. I mean: yes, generally speaking, this is the number one rule of gun safety. This is the rule that came to mind as a gun owner myself. You should only point a gun at a person you want to kill. But this particular rule doesn’t make sense on a movie set, where the actors are constantly point guns at people they don’t really want to kill.
This is why film and television sets have many other rules on gun safety, many of which seem to have been thrown at this set. Everything I read about Hannah Gutierrez Reeds’ performance on set led me to believe that she didn’t take her job as seriously as she should have, from the crew members who left due (in part) to security concerns, including accidental weapon discharges prior to the killing, rumors (apparently confirmed by Santa Fe officials) that live ammunition had been mixed with dummy bullets, an act of almost unreasonable negligence.
I’ve been on a set where a gun has been used before, and what jumped out at me was how rigorous the safety precautions were: guns were kept away from everyone world until they were needed and when they came out there were multiple talks, multiple checks to make sure the gun was loaded or unloaded, multiple people (including, it should be noted, actors) checking that guns were loaded or unloaded and what they were loaded with if loaded, several people shouting hot set or something equivalent when an actual gun was on the tray, etc. A gun is not a toy, a gun is not like other accessories and ammo can kill you even if it’s blank.
This is all done to protect not only the actor who will have the gun pointed at them, but also the actor wielding the gun. Actors need to trust (but verify!) that they are being given safe weapons to do their jobs.
All that to say that I’m actually quite sympathetic to Alec Baldwin, the actor, in this situation. It has been failed in multiple ways and on multiple levels by multiple people. Unfortunately for Alec Baldwin the actor, Alec Baldwin the producer is one of the people who let him down. Even though Baldwin wasn’t responsible for hiring the gunsmith, the producer is the ultimate authority on a set. He is responsible for everything, even above the director. If the work environment is unsafe, that’s as much a producer’s responsibility as anyone else’s. To put it in blunt terms: Producers are the ones who get the Oscar statue when a film wins Best Picture, and if you want the glory, you have to accept responsibility for it too.
From everything I’ve read, the filming location of Rust was an absolutely dangerous nightmare of a set. The producers let down the cast and crew. And the producer must take responsibility for the environment he helped to create.
Be sure to watch the bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle which aired this morning; we had a great time talking The menuavailable on HBO Max now.
And be sure to listen to the Bulwark Goes to Hollywood episode which will be released tomorrow. I spoke to Rene Reyes at The Paley Center about the upcoming PaleyFest LA, one of the most entertaining media events of the year. Tickets are on sale nowand you can subscribe to BGTH here.
Connections!
This week, I reviewed two one-word movies, Missing and Airplane. They don’t really have much in common other than that and being in theaters now. But I still think it’s a pretty good joint review! You should click it, click it now!
Happy 77th birthday to David Lynch:
RIP to David Croby of Crosby, Still, Nash and Young fame.
RIP also to Edward Pressmanone of the great independent producers of our time.
Film festivals are moving away potentially controversial films because the people who run these festivals are terrified of being dragged by morons on Twitter who denounce the films scheduled as problematic. There’s a certain element of harvesting/sowing, face-eating leopards which is fun, but we shouldn’t allow schadenfreude to hide the fact that this is an artistic disaster for the indie film world and beyond.
were going to get another one tron film. I’m sure this time it will make money!
I read the recent book by Jon Lewis Road Trip to Nowhere: Hollywood meets counterculture to pieces over the past two weeks, and the chapter on Michelangelo Antonionos Zabriskie Point recalled both how little I like this film and how much I appreciate the film that inspired American studios to throw money at it. Explode is just a wonderful piece of visual storytelling, from David Hemmings’ ride on the London sway to his attempt to unravel the film’s central mystery (which asks if he accidentally caught a murder through his camera lens). She is both contemporary and timeless.
|
Sources
2/ https://screentime.thebulwark.com/p/alec-baldwin-v-alec-baldwin-an-actor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- an actor failed by his producer
- Kendall Jenner Wears a Dress Bella Hadid Debuted on the Catwalk
- Evanston will replace lead pipes in the 8th arrondissement
- Manika Batra eliminated in singles semifinal
- Special drone collects environmental DNA from trees
- Review of Missing Screen-Based Thriller Now in Austin Theaters
- Paris Fashion Week: the highlights of the men’s fall-winter 2023 shows
- Imran blames ex-army chief for fabricating economic crisis
- Dodgy BBC documentary on PM Modi serves a crucial purpose by showing us an unflattering mirror
- Meghan and Harry brace for Hollywood snub as major misstep threatens Sussex plans | royal | News
- Rachel Comey Collaborates with New York Review of Books
- Accelerating Infrastructure and Human Resources, Jokowi’s Efforts to Achieve Gold in Indonesia Recognized as Extraordinary