an actor failed by his producer

Yesterday it emerged that Alec Baldwin, along with gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will be charged with manslaughter in the on-set shooting that claimed the life of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Anthony Breznicans write for vanity lounge does a good job of breaking down the legal issues involved, pointing out a few key factors, the most important of which I believe is that live ammunition was mixed with dummy ammunition, and noting that the investigation cleared up some key myths (eg people at the set didn’t use production pistols for target practice as some had suggested).

I am a Little surprised that Baldwin was charged and some of the statements by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are shocking, at least in the context of this particular incident. You shouldn’t point a gun at someone you’re not ready to shoot. she said in an interview. This goes back to basic security standards. I mean: yes, generally speaking, this is the number one rule of gun safety. This is the rule that came to mind as a gun owner myself. You should only point a gun at a person you want to kill. But this particular rule doesn’t make sense on a movie set, where the actors are constantly point guns at people they don’t really want to kill.

This is why film and television sets have many other rules on gun safety, many of which seem to have been thrown at this set. Everything I read about Hannah Gutierrez Reeds’ performance on set led me to believe that she didn’t take her job as seriously as she should have, from the crew members who left due (in part) to security concerns, including accidental weapon discharges prior to the killing, rumors (apparently confirmed by Santa Fe officials) that live ammunition had been mixed with dummy bullets, an act of almost unreasonable negligence.

I’ve been on a set where a gun has been used before, and what jumped out at me was how rigorous the safety precautions were: guns were kept away from everyone world until they were needed and when they came out there were multiple talks, multiple checks to make sure the gun was loaded or unloaded, multiple people (including, it should be noted, actors) checking that guns were loaded or unloaded and what they were loaded with if loaded, several people shouting hot set or something equivalent when an actual gun was on the tray, etc. A gun is not a toy, a gun is not like other accessories and ammo can kill you even if it’s blank.

This is all done to protect not only the actor who will have the gun pointed at them, but also the actor wielding the gun. Actors need to trust (but verify!) that they are being given safe weapons to do their jobs.

All that to say that I’m actually quite sympathetic to Alec Baldwin, the actor, in this situation. It has been failed in multiple ways and on multiple levels by multiple people. Unfortunately for Alec Baldwin the actor, Alec Baldwin the producer is one of the people who let him down. Even though Baldwin wasn’t responsible for hiring the gunsmith, the producer is the ultimate authority on a set. He is responsible for everything, even above the director. If the work environment is unsafe, that’s as much a producer’s responsibility as anyone else’s. To put it in blunt terms: Producers are the ones who get the Oscar statue when a film wins Best Picture, and if you want the glory, you have to accept responsibility for it too.

From everything I’ve read, the filming location of Rust was an absolutely dangerous nightmare of a set. The producers let down the cast and crew. And the producer must take responsibility for the environment he helped to create.

