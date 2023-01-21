Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and More Celebs Share Hope for Late Actor Julian Sands’ Safe Return

Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and other famous friends of Julian Sands have shared their wishes for the British actor, who has been missing for a week after hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.

Actors and filmmakers have posted messages on social media expressing their hopes and prayers for the safe return of the 65-year-old ‘A Room With A View’ star, who was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. last Friday in the Mount Baldy area.

“I know since Friday that my friend Julian Sands disappeared on Mount Baldy,” British producer and actor Cassian Elwes tweeted on Wednesday.

He continued, “I am devastated. A very close friend of the family who was an adventurer in everything he did. I said many prayers. Life is fleeting and precious.”

Cryer tweeted a quote from Elwes, adding, “I hope against hope this turns out to be just another one of his adventures. I’m so sorry for his family and friends going through this.”

“#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father & friend to so many,” Modine tweeted. “A gentle and kind soul. Keep the candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”

The “Full Metal Jacket” star also shared a statement about his missing friend with Fox News Digital.

“Julian and I met on a film project in the south of England and quickly became friends,” he wrote. “It was very easy for me to befriend him because Julian is so charming and brilliant.

Modine continued: “I was happy to learn that we shared mutual friends and over the years I have always been happy to see him and hear about his brave expeditions. He is a wonderful athlete and he knows his travels in nature very well. Julian has the soul of a poet and he shares this unique curiosity of these great adventurers of the past.”

“I pray for his safe return.”

Frank Marshall, who directed Sands in the 1990 horror comedy ‘Arachnophobia’, shared, “Hope and thoughts are with the family of my dear friend and wonderful actor, Julian Sands, who disappeared on Mt. Baldy. Let’s all pray for a miracle.”

Actresses Frances Fisher, Barbara Crampton and Elizabeth Perkins expressed concern, hopes and prayers for Sands’ safe return in replies to Elwes’ tweet.

“#PrayForJulian,” Fisher wrote as Perkins posted two praying hand emojis.

“Oh no, hope he’s okay,” Crampton replied with a praying hands emoji.

“This is awful, Cassian,” wrote Jim Piddock. “A wonderfully talented and unique man and a charming and generous friend. Hoping for a miracle.”

Rufus Sewell replied, “God, I really hope he’s okay.”

Samuel West tweeted about Sands’ disappearance, writing, “Please, please let Julian Sands be well. A friend and an inspiration. Terrible news.”

Elwes tweeted about Sands again on Thursday, writing, “The outpouring for Julian has been amazing. Keep praying and thinking positively for his safe return.

Authorities told Fox News Digital on Thursday that they resumed their search for Sands and another hiker who went missing Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains.

“Yes, a crew got up this morning,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Mara Rodriguez, public information manager.

“No new information or signs of Mr. Sands have been located.”

Ground crews searched for Sands on Saturday near the Baldy Bowl, but were forced to call off the search due to avalanche risk and deteriorating weather conditions.

“However, we continued our efforts by helicopter and drone when weather permitted,” authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and it is safe for our ground crew conditions.”

They added: “We recommend that other hikers do not travel to this area as even experienced hikers struggle.”

Forest Services and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department are working together on search efforts.

Sands was born in West Yorkshire, England, but currently resides in North Hollywood, California, according to authorities.

Sands has appeared in dozens of films, including “The Killing Fields”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “Warlock”, “Ocean 13”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Boxing Helena” and “Medaillon”. Her television credits include roles in “Smallville”, “Dexter”, “Gotham”, “Banshee” and “What/If”.

Due to a series of recent winter storms, authorities have warned that conditions in the Mount Baldy area are extremely dangerous.