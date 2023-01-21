Jane Fonda calls SS Rajamouli’s RRR a Bollywood movie, social media corrects her mistake





After receiving tremendous response in domestic market, SS Rajamoulis magnum opus RRR continues to make waves, breaking down countless international barriers. Released last year, the Golden Globe-winning film was immensely praised for its visual spectacle and great writing. Despite the film nearing its one-year release anniversary, the buzz around RRR continued to rise, as it caught the attention of not only the public, but also several big names in Hollywood. Now, after James Cameron, Jessica Chastain and Nathalie Emmanuel among others, Monster-in-law star Jane Fonda has joined the RRR fan club. The veteran Hollywood star, who was the subject of a series of movie recommendations recently, revealed that after watching Rajamoulis’ masterpiece, she was left transfixed. However, the actress, who previously suggested Andrea Riseboroughs to Leslie to her Instagram family, ended up calling RRR a Bollywood movie. You wonder then what? Well, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to educate him for his internet oopsie. Jane Fonda took to her official Instagram account and shared her thoughts on multi-star director Rajamoulis. The actress confessed that the epic Telugu-language action drama took her “by surprise”. Dropping an RRR poster on her account, Jane Fonda wrote, At the opposite end of the last movie I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie which is shortlisted in the Best Foreign Film Category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism, and Bollywood. I was transfixed. Several social media users were quick to correct her knowledge of Indian cinema. Moving on to the comments section, many explained to him that RRR is a Telugu movie and hence it falls under Tollywood. Therefore, it was better to call it an Indian film. One user commented: This is a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood. Another noted is Tollywood, but we can stick with Indian. A third user wrote, This is not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Tollywood movie from Telugu cinema domain in India. This is called Indian cinema! In case you haven’t watched RRR until now, know that it has an ensemble cast that includes Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others. It revolves around the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Director Rajamoulis explores the beautiful friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey far from home in the 1920s. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

