Nikki Finke was Hollywood’s most hated journalist





In 1971, Ms. Finke made her company debut at the International Debutante Ball in New York. Three years later, when she was 20, the Times published the news of her engagement to Jeffrey Greenberg, the son of insurance executive Maurice Greenberg. There were signs, from the start, that Ms Finke would fall short of the expectations of her parents, who saw her as a future upper-class wife and mother. To Wellesley College she was editor of the campus newspaper. And in what was apparently her first job as an aide to Rep. Edward I. Koch, the New York Democrat who would later become New York City Mayor, she was sold on the idea of ​​a career in journalism: When I saw the way Ed and his staff genuflected to reporters, I went, Oh, I want to do this, she said in a 2013 interview. In 1975, she went to work for the Associated Press, much to her parents’ dismay. She covered Mr Koch’s mayoral race in 1977 and spent time at the Moscow press office. This assignment, she later said, spurred her interest in closed companies, by which she meant Hollywood. She did not marry Mr. Greenberg until 1980. The wedding took place at the Hotel Pierre and the marriage lasted less than a year. It ended, Ms. Finke later said, largely because of her ambitions, which took her to the Dallas Morning News, Newsweek, Los Angeles Times, New York Observer and New York magazine. Perhaps because of her upbringing, she wasn’t intimidated by Hollywood. She began to make a name for herself by ruthlessly following the fortunes of C-suite stars of the day Bob Daly, Barry Diller, Michael Eisner, Ari Emanuel, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Mr. Meyer, Michael Ovitz, Terry Semel, Jim Wiatt, Jeff Zucker and many others. But her ambitions were at times thwarted by a host of factors which, depending on who you ask, included being too tough, too emotional, too erratic or simply being a woman in a male profession. She was very smart, said Lisa Chase, who edited her to The Observer in the 1990s. She had a particular outrage about Hollywood’s power structure and the way it misused money. And she had excellent sources.

