Astonished, James Cameron encourages the Hollywood ambitions of SS Rajamouli, whispers in his ear: “If you ever want to make a film here, let’s talk about it”





Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently caught up with Avatar director James Cameron and was surprised to find that the legendary director had watched RRR not once but twice. However, the climax of the conversation was when Cameron told Rajamouli that if he ever wanted to work in Hollywood, they should hook up. They met at the Critics Choice Awards, where RRR won two awards.

Although a small snippet of their conversation surfaced online a few days ago, the full clip was uploaded to RRR’s official Twitter account on Saturday. In the video, Rajamouli praises Cameron’s work and says he’s seen all of his movies, from Terminator to Avatar to Titanic. Cameron then praises RRR and how Rajamouli used fire and water as metaphors in the film. He said, “That’s right. Now, watching all of your characters, it’s just such a feeling to watch them and your setup, the fire, the water, the story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. It’s like all of them are a family set up. Why he does what he does. And the twists and turns and the friendships and eventually it gets to a point where he can’t kill it when the other reverses. It’s so powerful. And I loved that you threw it all, everything, it’s a complete show. I loved it ! Watch the full video here – “If you ever want to make a movie here, let’s talk about it”- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. Here’s the long version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/q0COMnyyg2 RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2023 An excited Rajamouli tells Cameron that his words are more important to him than any award and that he can’t believe Cameron watched the movie twice. At this point, Cameron’s wife, Suzy Amis, chimed in and said, “So he’s seen it twice. He watched it the first time on his own, then he was like, “Baby, you gotta see this,” and the whole time he tried to say it. And I was like, ‘Shut up!’ » Cameron then turned to music composer MM Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu. Cameron told him that the film’s score had generated a lot of excitement and that the way the music was used in the film was something he, Cameron, had never done in his films. ” The partition. It’s pretty amazing because I like that the music kind of stays away and kind of comes in support when the audience is already feeling something, which builds the theme. But you use music very differently. He opens his eyes and boom! And you go with it. You want to get up. There are times in the movie where I just had to get up. I’m talking about watching at home. I’m up. As he finished his appreciation speech, Cameron leaned over to tell Rajamouli, “If you ever want to do a movie here, let’s talk about it.” RRR has been gaining momentum in the West since its release on Netflix and should get at least a few nods when Oscar nominations are announced next week.

