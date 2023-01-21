Search | Culture & Leisure

Finally, clear skies! When we step out around 7 p.m. and look west, it’s hard to miss a big, bright star high in the sky. It’s Jupiter. And, right next to Jupiter, and coincidentally to its right, is the square of Pegasus. Many times Pegasus has been mentioned as we observed other constellations, but we never observed this constellation. Now we finally will.
Pegasus is the best known creature in Greek mythology and is the seventh largest constellation in the sky. It is the beautiful horse with white wings. The name Pegasus is derived from the Greek word, pegai which means springs or waters. Pegasus is part of the Perseus family of constellations. Other constellations included in this family are Auriga, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Cetus, Lacerta, Perseus, and Triangle.
I wrote the most about Pegasus when we were observing the constellation Cassiopeia, the queen. She boasted of being more beautiful than the sea nymphs called the Nereids. This angered the sea nymphs who called upon Poseidon, god of the sea.
He sent a sea monster, Cetus, to ravage the kingdom. In an attempt to appease Poseidon, Cassiopeia’s daughter, Princess Andromeda, was left tied to a rock by the sea. Cetus was about to devour her when Perseus, the hero, saved the princess by flying on Pegasus and all lived happily ever after! This story might sound familiar if you’ve ever seen the movie, Wrath of the Titans.
Perseus had many adventures but is best known for beheading Medusa, the gorgon who turned anything to stone if you looked at her. When Perseus defeated Medusa, Pegasus and the warrior Chrysaor sprang from his neck, both descendants of Poseidon.
After his birth, Pegasus flew to Mount Helicon in Boeotia, where the Muses lived and he befriended them.
He created a spring which was named Hippocrene by striking the ground with his hoof. The name Hippocrene means the horse fountain. It was said that those who drank from the spring were blessed with the gift of writing poetry.
The most famous myth involving Pegasus is that of Bellerophon, the hero sent by King Lobates of Lycia to defeat the Chimera, a monster that breathed fire and laid waste to the land of kings. Bellerophon found Pegasus and tamed him using a golden bridle given to him by the goddess Athena. Then he swooped down on the Chimera from the sky and defeated the monster with his spear and arrows. After this and several other heroic deeds for King Lobates, Bellerophon let the successes go to his head. Riding Pegasus, he tried to fly to Olympus to join the gods. He fell from the winged horse and returned to Earth.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
