Bollywood divas dazzle in white at Radhika-Anant Ambani’s engagement

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are finally engaged and the “Band Baaja Baaraat” was all about entertainment, family rituals and Bollywood fashion. Like venue ‘The Antilia’, Mukesh and Nita Ambanis lavish home in Mumbai, which was decorated for the occasion, all the Bollywood stars came to the function in all their glory as many of them were seen wearing all-white outfits for the occasion.

Whether it’s Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Janvi Kapoor’s sister or Ananya Pandey, they’ve all opted for an all-white look. The engagement theme seemed to be white and gold. The bride-to-be wore a gold-embellished lehenga. She accessorized it with a set of diamonds. Merchant secured the dupatta with a delicate belt.

Radhika pulled half of her hair and fixed her locks near the crown. She opted for loose curls.

For his part, Anant Ambani wore a royal blue kurta-pajama set with a checkered vest.

A discussion of the all-white team celebrities is incomplete without a mention of Kaif, who wore an all-white sheer fishnet dress with beautiful patterns and diamond earrings, dazzled the party with her gait and her confidence.

Sara Ali Khan also attended the event. She came with designer Manish Malhotra. She wore an all-white sharaara costume, embellished with beautiful stonework and to complement it, she carried a potli bag of white pearls.

Jhanvi Kapoor is already a fashionista, but this time her sister Khushi Kapoor stole the show. Khushi looked stunning in white lehenga and choli with a plunging neckline. Wearing a gorgeous choker, she made another style statement.

Like Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey opted for a beautiful white lehenga choli with a gorgeous maang teeka.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore green for the event, she chose a white Anarkali suit for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Joining the all-white team was Alizeh Agnihotri with Uncle Salman Khan in a white lehenga choli. She looked beautiful at the Ambani couple’s engagement party.