Boycotting Bollywood won’t help, was a nation of Movie Bhakts: Javed Akhtar





Acclaimed poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who is here to attend the 16th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), said on Friday that Indian cinema is one of the greatest ambassadors of goodwill in the world and that through therefore, Indian films should be respected.

Responding to a question from IANS during a JLF sideline press on the current Bollywood boycott trend, Akhtar said: This Bollywood boycott trend will not help. Indians love movies, whether in the north, south, west or east of the country. We are a nation of Movie Bhakts… It’s in our DNA to listen to stories, to tell stories, and it’s been the trend for ages. Our stories always come with songs… Hindi movies didn’t invent it. You have to respect Hindi cinema.

Our films are released in 35 to 36 countries around the world. Indian cinema is one of the best goodwill ambassadors in the world. If we start to do a count, our stars are better recognized in the world than even Hollywood stars. You go to Egypt or Germany and tell people that I am an Indian, they immediately ask you if you know Shah Rukh Khan. Our films spread goodwill around the world, Akhtar added. Acclaimed author and documentarian Nasreen Munni Kabir, who sat next to Akhtar, recalled an incident when the film Veer Zara was released in Germany. It was a special session. Tom Cruise was staying at the same hotel where the screening took place. When someone from the hotel said, Oh! its Tom Cruise, the crowd shouted, No, we came for Shah Rukh Khan. That’s how much love people have for Indian cinema overseas, she said.

Jaipur, 21st Jan (ANI): Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi speak during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Image credit: Ashok Sharma

