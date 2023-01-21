



Robert Pattinson was talking about the pressure male actors face in Hollywood to meet particular beauty standards when he told the Magazine ES that he only ate boiled potatoes once for two weeks as part of a weight loss rehab. “I basically tried every fad you can think of, everything but consistency,” Pattinson said when asked about his own experience with dieting. “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks in rehab. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse…you definitely lose weight . Pattinson added that he’s tried a keto diet before, a popular low-carb, high-fat diet consisting largely of meat, cheese and vegetables. However, the Batman The actor said he didn’t last long under the regime. “I tried doing keto once. I was like, Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time? But I didn’t realize you can’t have beer because that completely defeats the purpose,” he said. Pattinson added that the pressure to maintain a certain look in Hollywood can often feel “crazy” and it’s easy to get caught up in trying to stay in shape. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” he said. Pattinson said he’s never personally struggled with body image issues, but his resolution for 2023 is to try consistency and buy a dog. “I’ve spent so many hours looking at pictures of different dogs, I mean literally for months and months, so if I don’t have one it will be a colossal waste of time. I mean, I really got in,” he said. The actor is currently filming the Bong Joon Ho movie Parasite follow mickey 17. Warner Bros. has scheduled the film for release on March 29, 2024. Director Bong wrote the screenplay based on the novel mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The story follows Mickey7, a disposable employee of a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there is a mission too dangerous, even suicidal, the crew turns to Mickey. After an iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of its memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal and why it was the only unfilled Colonial position when he took it.

