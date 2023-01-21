‘One from the Art’ celebrates a creative life





PORT TOWNSEND — Walk through the door to the high-ceilinged gallery and step into the artistic life of one man. Lowell “Jay” Haskins of Port Townsend donated his collage paintings – large and small – and his prints, art books and poems to Northwind Art, the Jefferson County-based non-profit organization. Inside Northwind’s Jeanette Best Gallery at 701 Water St., they’re bathed in light. Haskins, who was just shy of his 88th birthday when he died last summer, was a man of many enthusiasms. His trade was marine woodworking; then he became a painter, marimba player, poet, engraver and one who designed and installed exhibitions of works by other artists. Finally, Haskins’ own creations are brought together in “One from the Art: Celebrating Jay Haskins”, at the Jeanette Best Gallery until February 26. The space is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday to Monday. Toni and George Wilhelm came to see the exhibition when it opened on January 13. George, an ardent admirer of Haskins’ work, said that some of these paintings – abstract, deep in color and brilliant – give him the feeling of “looking down on a city from high up, looking through the clouds. Some of Haskins’ personal ephemera—brushes, paint tubes, seashells—are hidden in a corner of the gallery. Seeing that, Toni said, is “very nice.” Leslie Cox’s oil painting by Jay Haskins is on display in the Jeanette Best Gallery along with many of Haskins’ paintings, art books and personal ephemera. Haskins bequeathed his works to Northwind after a long life with the organization. He was there in the beginning in 2001, when the Jefferson Arts Alliance became the Northwind Arts Center. Throughout the center’s 2021 merger with Port Townsend School of the Arts, “Jay was one of [people]one of the foundations,” said Teresa Verraes, executive director of Northwind Art. She added that Haskins remained close until shortly before entering hospice care last year. He was a guy who reveled in the challenges that come with installing hundreds of exhibits. Along with his work at Northwind, he helped found Corvidae Press, Fort Worden’s nonprofit printing guild. In an account published in the Jeanette Best Gallery, Haskins is remembered as someone who was not only busy and prolific, but also graceful. “Jay touched many lives with his kindness,” the account reads. Written by Northwind Exhibitions director Michael Vince Snyder DuBose and former executive director Michael D’Alessandro, the story tells how Haskins moved from California to Port Townsend in 1979. His boundless curiosity took him everywhere. This display of Haskins’ art, they add, celebrates “the creativity he gave to this community for so many years.” Near the gallery window, excerpts from Haskins’ poetry are on display. Fellow writer Margaret D. McGee, a member of the Port Townsend Haiku Group, is quoted: “Her gentle presence, insightful commentary, and beautifully simple poetry blessed every group meeting,” she writes. Haskins died after a short illness, leaving behind his son, musician and merchant Declan Westcott of Port Townsend. Westcott and other family members helped Northwind organize the “One from the Art” show. Yes, it’s a great loss, Verraes said, looking around the gallery filled with Haskins’ works. “But what a gift.”



