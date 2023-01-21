Ajay Devgan: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn will make their Bollywood debut?





Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani looks set to make her Bollywood debut. Rumors were flying after Rasha was seen going to Abhishek Kapoors office in Khar. Raveena Tandons’ daughter, Rasha Thadani, will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgans’ nephew, Aaman Devgn, according to reports. Rasha was seen heading to the principal’s office in a gray hoodie paired with blue ripped jeans. According to media, Abhishek recently tapped Rasha as he thought she was perfect for the role. The source revealed that the protagonists will undergo training and have already started preparing for the film. Both youngsters are thrilled to start their acting career with Abhishek’s action-adventure film. Looks like the child stars are ready to shine on the big screen. Bollywood celebrities who have adopted children Bollywood celebrities who have adopted children Raveena Tandon Raveena was ahead of her time in 1995, when at the age of 21 she adopted two daughters. Sushmita Sen The former Miss Universe adopted two baby girls, Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. salim khan The famous screenwriter adopted Arpita and raised her with his other four children. sunny leon Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a 21-month-old girl in 2017. Her name is now Nisha Kaur Weber. Meanwhile, Rasha Tadani is sharing a huge following on her social media handles. She often posts glamorous photos and fans are quick to praise her. Fans are also spotting her similarities to her mother Raveena Tandon. Abhishek Kappor has directed many well known movies like Kai po che, Kedarnath, Rock on, Chandigarh ki Aashiqui, Fitoor. It introduced many new actors like Shushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Faran Akthar. This film will add new cast members to its roster. This film will be produced by Ronnie Screwala and Pragya Kapoor. Ajay Devgan will also appear in a new avatar in this action-packed movie. Following the huge success of Drishyam 2, the actor is gearing up for a string of releases this year. Ajay Devgan will be seen in Bholaa, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi alongside Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra and Raai Lakshmi in leading roles. FAQs: Which Ajay Devgans films should be released in 2023?

Bholaa, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, Maidaan When did Ajay Devgan make his Bollywood debut?

Ajay Devgan made his Bollywood debut in 1991 in the film Phool Aur Kaante.

