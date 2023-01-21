Actor visits Latter-day Saint monuments in Cash Cow, a comedy documentary at Slamdance

(Matt Barats) Filmmaker Matt Barats visits the Nauvoo, Illinois Temple in his documentary “Cash Cow,” set to premiere at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival.

Matt Barats was a struggling actor, awaiting payment for a pizza commercial, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So Barats decided to make a film about a struggling actor waiting for payment for a pizza commercial.

This film, Cash Cow, a kind of documentary that takes a detour into the story of Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will have its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival.

It plays like a comedy essay, a personal documentary and a diary film, Barats said in a recent interview. I wanted it to feel like a PBS field correspondent being left alone to do something and slowly unraveling.

The nagging inevitability of waiting led to Barats’ frustration which he channeled into the film which blurs the line between documentary and narrative fiction as Barats shows a depiction of himself killing time by leaving for a visit of historic places important to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In particular, the Barats tour touches on sites that relate to the life and death of the church’s founder and prophet, Joseph Smith.

Barats grew up in Idaho, so he grew up around the Latter-day Saint faith, he said. But it wasn’t until he went to the University of Chicago that he read a book about the Illinois Mormon Wars.

Non-Mormons don’t really have a deeper understanding of early Mormonism, Barats said. It’s kind of a big, somewhat forgotten story in American history, and it seems like the church is doing a pretty good job of controlling the narrative.

One particular historical site he visited in Nauvoo, Illinois, where thousands of early Smith followers lived when he was killed by a mob in 1844 in nearby Carthage, really struck Barats.

This city is the most incredible place, it is still preserved from so many interesting things that happened there, he explains.

Cash Cow, however, is not a dry travel guide. Barats’ narrative depicts him at times playing the character of Matt Barats and at times delivering candid commentary that blurs the line between Barats’ true self and his character. His deadpan voiceover is reminiscent of when the characters stare into the camera in The Office.

Even with this unconventional approach, Cash Cow has some serious moments. At one point, Barats reflects on the changes in content creation during the pandemic, such as when actors switched to TikTok.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barats said, he’s seen people experience this kind of creative desperation, which has led to a lot of cheap internet content.

He also talks about dealing, as an actor, with impostor syndrome, an element, he said, where his journey parallels that of Smiths.

There have been times, as Barats portrays in the film, where the actors travel and Smiths mirror each other on a grassroots level. For example, Barats’ character hits rock bottom in Missouri, a state where, Barats notes in his commentary, Smith and his Latter-day Saint followers were persecuted and threatened in the 1830s, before being driven out and forced into exile. resettle in Illinois.

Barats made his film on a tiny budget out of necessity, as he was still waiting for payment for that pizza commercial.

I was really there thinking I would pay for [the film] with the money from that ad, Barats said. When that money continued to be delayed, Barats realized he had to do whatever it took to earn it on his own.

In the end, Barats and his character work out, though there are a few small differences that won’t be spoiled here between what happened in his real life and the end of the film. Cash Cow offers a humorous look at soul-searching, guided by an appropriate religious-inspired thread.

Milking cow is set to screen at the Slamdance Film Festival. The first screening is set for Saturday, 11 a.m.; a second screening is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main St., Park City. For tickets, go to slamdance.com.