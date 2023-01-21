Entertainment
Actor visits Latter-day Saint monuments in Cash Cow, a comedy documentary at Slamdance
Matt Barats was waiting to get paid for a pizza commercial, so he made a movie about the wait.
Matt Barats was a struggling actor, awaiting payment for a pizza commercial, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Barats decided to make a film about a struggling actor waiting for payment for a pizza commercial.
This film, Cash Cow, a kind of documentary that takes a detour into the story of Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will have its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival.
It plays like a comedy essay, a personal documentary and a diary film, Barats said in a recent interview. I wanted it to feel like a PBS field correspondent being left alone to do something and slowly unraveling.
The nagging inevitability of waiting led to Barats’ frustration which he channeled into the film which blurs the line between documentary and narrative fiction as Barats shows a depiction of himself killing time by leaving for a visit of historic places important to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In particular, the Barats tour touches on sites that relate to the life and death of the church’s founder and prophet, Joseph Smith.
Barats grew up in Idaho, so he grew up around the Latter-day Saint faith, he said. But it wasn’t until he went to the University of Chicago that he read a book about the Illinois Mormon Wars.
Non-Mormons don’t really have a deeper understanding of early Mormonism, Barats said. It’s kind of a big, somewhat forgotten story in American history, and it seems like the church is doing a pretty good job of controlling the narrative.
One particular historical site he visited in Nauvoo, Illinois, where thousands of early Smith followers lived when he was killed by a mob in 1844 in nearby Carthage, really struck Barats.
This city is the most incredible place, it is still preserved from so many interesting things that happened there, he explains.
Cash Cow, however, is not a dry travel guide. Barats’ narrative depicts him at times playing the character of Matt Barats and at times delivering candid commentary that blurs the line between Barats’ true self and his character. His deadpan voiceover is reminiscent of when the characters stare into the camera in The Office.
Even with this unconventional approach, Cash Cow has some serious moments. At one point, Barats reflects on the changes in content creation during the pandemic, such as when actors switched to TikTok.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barats said, he’s seen people experience this kind of creative desperation, which has led to a lot of cheap internet content.
He also talks about dealing, as an actor, with impostor syndrome, an element, he said, where his journey parallels that of Smiths.
There have been times, as Barats portrays in the film, where the actors travel and Smiths mirror each other on a grassroots level. For example, Barats’ character hits rock bottom in Missouri, a state where, Barats notes in his commentary, Smith and his Latter-day Saint followers were persecuted and threatened in the 1830s, before being driven out and forced into exile. resettle in Illinois.
Barats made his film on a tiny budget out of necessity, as he was still waiting for payment for that pizza commercial.
I was really there thinking I would pay for [the film] with the money from that ad, Barats said. When that money continued to be delayed, Barats realized he had to do whatever it took to earn it on his own.
In the end, Barats and his character work out, though there are a few small differences that won’t be spoiled here between what happened in his real life and the end of the film. Cash Cow offers a humorous look at soul-searching, guided by an appropriate religious-inspired thread.
Milking cow is set to screen at the Slamdance Film Festival. The first screening is set for Saturday, 11 a.m.; a second screening is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main St., Park City. For tickets, go to slamdance.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/artsliving/2023/01/21/an-actor-visits-latter-day-saint/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor visits Latter-day Saint monuments in Cash Cow, a comedy documentary at Slamdance
- How to convert database data to google chart api format – Stack Overflow
- Ivana Trump’s will left a $1 million condo to her ex-nanny
- BTS Jimin arrives at the Dior show in Paris: Watch – Billboard
- No. 6 men’s hockey drops Heartbreaker to Notre Dame, 2-1
- Earthquake! 1.7 50 km west of Petrolia, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Modi documentary: Government blocks access to BBC documentary on Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots
- Ajay Devgan: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn will make their Bollywood debut?
- Virginia Tech research turns food waste into bioplastic
- ‘One from the Art’ celebrates a creative life
- Cleveland State Women’s Tennis opens spring season with 5-2 victory over Valparaiso Athletics
- My Dress-Up Darling Fan Brings Marin to Life in a Perfectly Executed Cosplay