Robert Pattinson talks about creeping male body standards in Hollywood and the addictive nature of dieting





Robert Pattinson, who has been celebrated for swoon-worthy roles since the start of his career, spoke about the intense body pressures men face in the entertainment industry. in a newcover storywith ES Magazine, theBatman The actor talked about how addicting diets are. It’s also very, very easy to fall into this pattern, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive and you don’t realize how insidious it is until it’s too much. late. In the interview, he listed some of the diets he had tried, stating that he had tried just about every fad. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks in rehab. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse that definitely makes you lose weight, he said. And I tried doing keto once. I was like, Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time? But I didn’t realize you can’t have beer because that completely defeats the purpose. Pattinson said that despite all of this, he never grew up with a lot of complexes about his body, and he made it clear that he finds the attention he receives for his body and his sex status strange. symbol. Despite the fact that his most famous roles were inDusk andBatmanhe spent most of his career playing dirty bags and outcasts in arthouse and independent films. In aQG interview in 2020, he answered a question about his workout routine saying thathe did almost nothingto get in shape for the role of Batman. Which, of course, was a lie. I still think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you train, he later said in another interview withFilmmaker, in reference to his response, stating that yes, he actually trained. You are playing Batman. You must work. He also told ES Magazine that he thinks questions about his workout routine embarrass him because there’s always going to be a guy who’s in better shape than you.

