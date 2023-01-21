Vitullo, New Hartford’s standout soccer player, makes Division I decision

Talia Vitullo is ready for the next step in her football career.

After honing her skills as a member of New Hartford’s successful women’s soccer program and with the club’s Syracuse Development Academy team, Vitullo has committed to play at NCAA Division I University at Buffalo this fall. . The team and Vitullo recently announced his engagement via an Instagram post.

“Throughout my recruitment process, it’s been a long journey,” Vitullo said in an interview with the Daily Sentinel. “I had very lucky football careers with New Hartford and my club team. (Play) Division I wasn’t always the goal. … It was really about the academic fit and the football fit.

Vitullo said the academic side was important to her. She wants to become a physician assistant, and Buffalo “has a really strong biology program,” which would help put her on the path to achieving her goal.

She said she has considered between 10 and 20 schools at all levels over the past three years. She made a visit to the Buffalo campus in November and made the decision towards the end of 2022.

“I think I would really be able to grow and improve my education and football skills there,” said Vitullo, who noted his SDA coach Brian McGrane contacted Buffalo’s coaching staff. about his game. “The (Buffalo) soccer program is great…and the coaching staff is amazing.”

Vitullo, a talented central midfielder, is among seven signings for Buffalo, which is 15-2-4 overall and won a Mid-American Conference championship last season.

Buffalo coach Sean Burke said “Vitullo’s athleticism and versatility will translate well at our level.”

Vitullo is the last New Hartford player to commit to an NCAA Division I program. His teammate Anna Rayhill previously committed to Harvard. And, Allison Falvo also recently completed her freshman season at Binghamton University.

Each played a part in helping New Hartford compile a 59-game unbeaten streak that ended last fall. New Hartford won its first state championship in 2021 before taking state runner-up honors last fall.

The team’s tough competition helped elevate their game during the club’s season, Vitullo said. She helped SDA win four Eastern New York State Cup championships, among other accomplishments.

New Hartford coach Frank DuRoss Jr. said Vitullo was vital. She has helped facilitate New Hartford’s attack in midfield and is “going out of her way to break up the opposing team’s plays and disrupt anyone who tries to play in midfield,” he said.

“A lot of these things don’t show up on the scoresheet, but they’re essential and crucial to our success over the past few years,” DuRoss Jr. said.

As a junior, Vitullo was tied for most assists (21) in Class A Section III. That’s a total that ranks among the most in the state for a single season. She is a two-time Tri-Valley League All-Star.

She will be missed, especially among the young players at New Hartford, DuRoss said.

“She’s just a huge part of both the on-court game and the team culture,” he said.

She captained the team because her teammates trusted her in the role, DuRoss Jr. said.

“She’s the kind of kid who includes all the girls in the team, no matter their level of play or their level. She is very attentive to the team culture and supports the team members when they are. need, but at the same time be able to direct and give feedback to other players. She has a good balance of things, which is sometimes hard to find. A lot of girls can do one or the other. It not many can do both.

Vitullo said she enjoyed her role in trying to ease the nervousness of young players while trying to do their best. Her sister, Olivia, was also a member of the team, which also helped her bond with her teammates, she said.

Talia Vitullo has also relished the opportunity to play with some of her closest friends since she was six years old. The band played together at New Hartford and on the club team.

“I think what I take away the most is being able to enjoy sports with the people I love the most,” she said. “That was the most memorable part of it.”