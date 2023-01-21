Megapower Star Ram Charan enjoys huge success, and his stardom culminated in the RRR of SS Rajamouli. The actor’s performance and screen presence were lit up and the masses went crazy for him. Charan is known to have a good relationship with most Bollywood stars.

Bollywood Baadshah Sharukh Khan is one such star, and the star actor has often revealed how close he is to Charan. Shahrukh had a little Q&A today ahead of Pathaan’s release on Wednesday. That’s when one of the fans asked if Shahrukh would visit any theater in Telugu states on the release day of Pathaan.

Shahrukh replied that he would surely visit, provided Charan took him. Charan fans are so pleased with the response, and it has gone viral on Twitter. Next, the Tollywood star actor will be seen in Shankar’s director. It is a political action drama and Kiara Advani is the female lead.

