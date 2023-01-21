Actors worried about fallout from ‘Rust’ criminal charges

The decision to charge Alec Baldwin with manslaughter sparks deep anxiety and debate among his peers.

In an interview with The Times, New Mexicos First Judicial Dist. Atti. Mary Carmack-Altwies and Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said they interviewed actors who told them Baldwin didn’t follow protocols before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust in October 2021 .

We spoke with multiple actors, A-list and less A-list, and all confirmed that when you get a gun, you need to look at it and make sure it’s safe, Carmack-Altwies said.

But many actors and creators are questioning the decision to bring criminal charges against one of their own. Baldwin, who authorities say discharged the prop gun that led to the fatal shooting, could face up to five years in prison if a jury convicts him on one of the charges.

Prosecutors also plan to bring manslaughter charges against gunslinger Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who admitted loading the weapon involved in Hutchins’ fatal shooting but didn’t realize there was at least a real bullet among the inert dummy bullets.

We are very concerned about the precedent this could set, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA. The actors are not trained to be gun experts.

That sentiment is widely shared among members of Hollywood’s biggest syndicate.

Matthew Arkin, an actor who was shot with models or white people for his role in an episode of the CBS show Criminal Minds, argued that actors are at the bottom of the chain of command when it comes to weapons.

It’s abominable, I think it’s horrible, Arkin said of the pending charges against Baldwin. A film set is an expert environment and I’m supposed to be an expert in acting, not props, not weapons.

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary and is a member of the SAG-AFTRA executive committee, said actors should not be held responsible for gun accidents.

If you require an actor to be in charge of the armory or the stunts, that’s the wrong thing to do, Walter said.

She said she once felt safe on film sets with guns, but no more.

Things like this make you feel like you never know what could go wrong, Walker said. The training, the top-notch union team, and most importantly, the time to plan stunts and effects are absolutely integral to on-set safety, or else you get these tragic results.

Walter plans to raise a motion with SAG-AFTRA to ban the use of real guns and use fake guns with effects made in post-production. She would like the rules to be incorporated into upcoming contract negotiations this year with producers, she said.

Crabtree-Ireland said some members told him they could no longer participate in productions using real firearms because of the risk that they would face criminal penalties.

After the tragedy of Rust in 2021, many shows were quick to ban real guns from their productions and switch to toy guns called airsoft guns. Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, was among the first high-profile artists to say he wouldn’t use a gun in the future.

Although legislative attempts to ban firearms from film sets have failed, Crabtree-Ireland said there is interest in a move towards the use of more non-lethal replica weapons like airsoft guns.

Other actors threw their support behind Baldwin.

No way in hell actor Alec Baldwin is accused of any negligence, Mickey Rourke said via Instagram. Most actors don’t know anything about guns, especially if they weren’t raised around them.

Some actors have noted that the safety procedures already in place have protected them in countless productions over the years using real firearms. And there was also a surprise that the assistant director, who is in charge of security on sets, got a lesser charge than the performer using a gun.

Dave Halls, assistant manager of Rust, has agreed to plead guilty to careless use of a deadly weapon in a deal resulting in a suspended sentence and six months probation. He will testify against Baldwin, prosecutors say.

However, some actors privately and publicly supported the charging decision, noting that Baldwin was more than an actor in the production: he was also one of its producers.

[I]Voluntary homicide seems appropriate. He was a producer/authority figure on the production, actor Ethan Embry tweeted.

Baldwin has previously said his role was limited to creative decision-making, not budgets or hiring, and that he was not responsible for the tragedy.

The decision distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice, said Baldwins attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, adding that his client relied on the professionals he worked with, who assured him that the gun had no live ammunition. We will fight these accusations and we will win.