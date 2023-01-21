



For some Hollywood observers, who Running Rabbit Running was sold to and when it has an unmistakable symbolic significance.

Photo: Sarah Enticknap Around noon mountain time on Thursday, more than ten hours before the film’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, news broke that the festival’s opening night was at midnight. Running Rabbit Running had been sold to Netflix for an undisclosed amount. Australian arthouse horror thriller presents Successions Sarah Snook as an outback fertility doctor who simultaneously mourns the death of her father, puts up with her 7-year-old daughter’s otherworldly behaviors, and confronts what might be a ghost from her tortured recent past . The streaming giant has secured worldwide rights (excluding parts of Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia) to mark Sundance 23’s first festival acquisition; feature films including family drama Children of other peoples, the apnea doctor the deepest breath, and the horror novel My animal had been purchased off-site (by Music Box Films, Netflix and Paramount respectively) in the days leading up to this year’s launch. But until then, nothing had sold out at Sundance itself. At a time of generalization financial contraction for the kind of arthouse films that North America presents above all for the independent fare makes its stock in trade, the Running Rabbit Running The deal was immediately welcomed as a hopeful harbinger for Sundance’s overall sales. In recent years, things in this ancient town at the foot of the Wasatches have gotten off to a slow start, with acquisitions and even bidding wars taking place towards the end of the ten-day festival. But for some Hollywood observers, who Running Rabbit Running was sold to and when it bore an unmistakable symbolic import. Although in recent years too, Netflix has been one of Sundances’ richest patrons, shelling out nearly $16 million for Who passed in 2021, a record 10 million dollars for the doc Knock down the house in 2019, and $40 million across 11 films in 2017, no one knew how much the platform’s frugal new iteration would open its wallet to the festival in 2023. At issue: the video giants are falling from the grace of Wall Street after the loss of hundreds of thousands of subscribers last year (the companys first membership decline in a decade) and its consequent mass layoffs. All of this ushered in a new era of fiscal austerity that, of course, would perhaps be felt most acutely by Sundance’s independent film sales force. By drawing first blood in the Sundance acquisitions, however, Netflix sent an implicit message: He will always be a player in Park City. Even after the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings announced yesterday that he will be stepping down, the film’s new president, Scott Stuber, is making an immediate mark. So, will the Big Red dealmaking continue until the end of the festival? I think they’ll set the bar for the market, says an acquisitions manager at a rival studio. Netflix has calmed down a bit. They are clearer on what they are trying to do now. See everything





