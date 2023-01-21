NCIS: End of Los Angeles with the 14th season underway | Entertainment
Start planning your farewells to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. SCS announced on Friday January 20 that NCIS: Los Angeles will end in May with the conclusion of its current 14th season.
The 322nd long-running procedural episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood Reporter.
For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles was a mainstay of our lineup with characters that were a joy to watch,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. It’s no surprise that this show has succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew have been incredible network/studio partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit clearly showed on screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and outstanding performance of these valued members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the grand send-off they and their fans deserve.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
As THR Remarks, NCIS: Los Angeles the first of three NCIS The spinoff that has aired so far has been one of the top 30 shows by total viewers for its entire run and has sat in the Top 10 for its first five seasons. The show maker is longtime NCIS producer Shane Brennan.
I would like to thank both the network and [CBS] Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said during Friday’s announcement. Our team has become like a family, and their hard work and dedication have been essential to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who brought our characters to life with their passionate performances, thank you for your talent, professionalism and continued enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who adored our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an ending to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.
