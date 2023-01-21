Jane Fonda praises RRR, fans teach it as she calls it the Bollywood movie





Hollywood icon Jane Fonda saw SS Rajamouli’s RRR and took to Instagram to praise the film. RRR had a dream run at major Hollywood awards, winning Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, in addition to being nominated for a host of other awards in the Best International Film category. Multi-Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda was the latest star to join the movement when she praised the film and said she was “transfixed” by it. (Read also: Jr NTR predicted as Best Actor nominee for Oscar 2023 alongside Tom Cruise by US magazine) Taking to Instagram, Jane shared the film’s official poster and wrote, “At the extreme opposite of the last movie I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian film which is shortlisted in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed.” Fans were quick to correct the actor and comment on his message that RRR was not Bollywood. “It’s Tollywood…but we can stick to Indian,” said one fan. While another said, “Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi movies.” Another wrote: “It’s not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Tollywood movie from the Telugu cinema field in India. Now it’s called Indian cinema!” One fan even wrote a long note explaining the difference, saying, “It’s not bollywood…it’s TOLLYWOOD…As many foreign countries think Indian cinema means bollywood…There are many industries in the country where you can also see Diversity in Indian Cinema… Tollywood – Telugu, Kollywood – Tamil, Mollywood – Malayalam, Sandalwood – Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Odiya, Bhojpuri, Punjabi… and other small film industries…where we make films in our respective languages…So we urge you not to consider Indian cinema as anything but Bollywood….” Some fans also took note that Jane said in the post that RRR was shortlisted in the Best Foreign Language Film category, which is incorrect. India’s submission was The Last Film Show, not RRR. One user wrote: “It’s sad but it’s not shortlisted for a foreign language film. India has submitted another film. It is however eligible for best film and it is one of the best of the year.” Nonetheless, fans were happy that so many Western actors and stars were championing the film, where one fan commented, “I am impressed to see non-Indians using their platform to recommend and/or promote Indian productions. has a lot of misconceptions about this industry. Thank you, Jane. Another comment read, “Because you share the movie with others.. RRR gets more recognition, thank you.” RRR is a fictional story set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s and is based on the lives of two well-known true heroes and revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. The film collected more than 1000 crore upon its theatrical release in India. tt:10

