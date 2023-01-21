Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in the California mountains

Julian Sands (Ian West/PA) (PA Archives)

The phone belonging to British actor Julien Sands seems to show that it was moving towards a southern mountainous region California the day he was reported missing.

Sands, 65, was reported missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday as searches by local authorities continue by helicopter and drones weather permitting.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said phone pings showed Sands heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he first went missing.

However, the US Department has since clarified to the PA news agency that those pings were delayed and showed his movements on the day of his disappearance on January 13.

The development comes after the department said there was still no deadline to call off the search a week after he first disappeared in the mountains of Southern California.

US authorities said the incident was still classified as a search and rescue operation, although snow, sleet and fog continued to hamper operations on foot.

High altitude visibility in the Mount Baldy area remained poor on Thursday, with searches expected to continue as conditions permit.

We will plan another ground search when the weather improves, and it will be safe for our ground crews, a department spokesperson told the PA news agency.

The spokesperson added that there was no deadline for abandoning search efforts and no set date.

Earlier Thursday, the Sands family towed their car from a parking lot where it was discovered during the search.

Residents of Mount Baldy noted the extreme conditions but said they would not rule anything out in the mission to find Sands.

Conditions can be extreme and even as a resident we don’t hike this time of year. It’s sketchy, it can be very dangerous, Stephanie Coyne told PA on Mount Baldy.

In previous years, other people have gone missing and (people) are injured every year.

Ms Coyne, who works at Mount Baldy Ski Resort, said the weather conditions were typical for the time of year.

People were found, it can happen. I wouldn’t rule anything out, the whole situation is just unfortunate, she said.

Ms Coyne said there had been other cases of hikers suffering falls in the same area in recent weeks.

Another resident, Jaqueline Miller-Weaver, who works at the Mount Baldy sled shop, told PA: It’s really tough, the conditions are really bad.

It’s really icy in parts, even crampons wouldn’t help, she added.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously urged hikers to think twice and heed warnings, saying its search and rescue teams responded to 14 calls to and around Mount Baldy over the course of of the past four weeks.

Born in Yorkshire, Sands is known for his breakout role as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day -Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He has also starred in Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as on television in 24, Smallville and Banshee.

Most recently, he starred as the Chief Medical Officer in the 2021 drama Benediction directed by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987, Sands was married to the future editor of Evening Standard and Today Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.