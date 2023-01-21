Trailer scores record views – The Hollywood Reporter





Lucasfilm’s third season trailer The Mandalorian garnered a record 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours after its January 16 premiere in the NFL wild card playoff game. This is easily the best result for a star wars Disney+ series, according to Disney. The trailer debuted online after it appeared on TV. Previously, a trailer for star wars series Obi Wan Kenobi attracted around 58 million views. Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian launched on Disney+ in November 2019 and quickly became the streamer’s flagship series (“Baby Yoda”, aka Grogu, notably became an overnight cultural icon). The second season followed in late 2020. The series spawned several spinoffs, including ones in 2022 Boba Fett’s Bookand the next series directed by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka. According to the season three logline, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.” Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who travels the galaxy with Grogu. The cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. Conversation on the trailer centered around such themes seeing Din Djarin and Grogu reunited, as well as seeing Grogu use the Force. Along with showing off new footage, Disney revealed the directors for season three on Monday, including series alum Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther director of photography Rachel Morrison, to pain filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, mandalorian actor Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseis Peter Ramsey and returns I send director Bryce Dallas Howard. Favreau once again serves as showrunner, executive producer alongside Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers. The Mandalorian the third season begins on March 1.

