Ben, son of Jaws star actor Richard Dreyfuss, says he would never have sex ‘with a fat person’

The actor, son of Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss, sparked fury from his Twitter followers when he announced he would never date a “fat person” and would encourage a partner to lose weight.

Dreyfuss, a self-proclaimed writer and comedian, made the remarks in a Jan. 18 thread. In the spring of an unrelated article titled ‘You need help: you’re ashamed of your beautiful girlfriend’, Dreyfuss, 36, began his ‘schtick’.

‘It’s scandalous ! I’ve never dated a fat person! he said, before launching a multi-tweet thread on the subject.

Dreyfuss in a recent Instagram post. He regularly talks about his glass eye and says he doesn’t care if fans make fun of it

Ben Dreyfuss and actor Richard Dreyfuss in 2013. Unlike his father, Ben failed to land any major movie roles.

Dreyfuss’ attempt at humor did not succeed. He also claimed to have once slept “with a fat girl in 2007”

I mean I don’t even know a lot of fat people. The little that I know, I will definitely not fuck.

“I like to think that if I was dating someone and they gained weight, I would be supportive of how they might lose it.

“If I fell in love with you and we were together and you gained weight, I really believe I wouldn’t break up with you.

“I’ll work it out with you and we’ll go to a big camp together or something.”

Continuing his virtual stand-up, he then claimed to have slept with “a fat girl once”.

“I slept with a fat girl once. It was in 2007. I met her at a cowboy bar.

“She was a curator from Long Island who weighed 130, maybe 140 pounds. When she texted me a week later, I told her I was bisexual to scare her.

“Today, I don’t think you can scare off unfortunate one-night stands with ‘I’m bi,’ but in 2007, you still could.”

Ben went on to say that a “majority” of Americans are obese, “so you can’t even talk about fat versus thin without people thinking ‘how dare you!’ Everyone should weigh 328 pounds “”.

According to recent CDC figures, 41.9% of Americans are overweight or obese.

“Look, I’m not a good person. I don’t live on a fat butter farm. Don’t expect me to be nice about it,” he said.

Eventually, he signed, “I didn’t call you obese. It is a determination for a doctor. I just wanted to say that you’re too big for the jocks in Los Angeles and New York.

‘I’m sure you look totally attractive at the Iowa State Fair or whatever. Good luck.’

Dreyfuss’ attempt at humor didn’t land with his supporters, but a handful – including his ex-girlfriend – found him funny.

“How much do you think I weigh, Ben?” she asked.

He replied, “I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure most of it was in your bra”, a joke that amused her.

Others were less impressed.

“You can’t even nepo-baby,” said one follower, while others pointed out that he himself had a glass eye – a fact he regularly refers to.

“I met you once and you were the nastiest person I’ve ever met,” said another.

Dreyfuss worked for Mother Jones as editorial director, but now has a Substack page. He recently played a young Bernie Madoff in an ABC miniseries about the late fraudster.