Analysis: These Old School Hollywood Stars Are Having A Time, And It’s Long Overdue

Raise your hand if you have a late bloomer. (I have my hands and feet up.)

Think of this Pop Life week as a celebration of those who have found their groove or a renewed rhythm. a little later in life, because it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

As long as there is life, there is hope.

Delayed success is still success and sometimes it can be all the more enjoyable for it.

Widespread acclaim from stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Coolidge and Brendan Fraser, among others, this awards season reminded me that you can work for decades in your craft before you start getting major recognition.

Take Niecy Nash-Betts, for example.

Though known for years for her comedic chops, it was arguably her role in the 2019 Netflix limited drama series When They See Us that made the industry sit up and take notice.

Nash-Betts recently won a Critics Choice Award for his role in another Netflix project, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

While accepting her award, she remembers asking her mother, Mom, don’t you think I’m a good drama actor? to which she said her mother replied, Girl, I not.

She said, but you can be! You find the best class in this town and I’ll work overtime to pay for it, Nash-Betts said. Thanks Mom.

Similarly, Ke Huy Quan, who won the same award for his performance in Everything Everywhere, Everything At Once, recalled struggling to book roles after breaking into show business as a child star.

His triumphant return to acting is what Hollywood dreams are made of, and I found myself choking on his emotional acceptance speech.

Glee was my everything.

I so enjoyed Fox’s hit series about a high school glee club; there were great musical numbers, emotional stories, A-List cameos and more than enough camp to keep me tuned in week after week, season after season.

Now, however, a new three-part documentary series, The Price of Glee, examines the behind-the-scenes drama and tragedies and focuses on the deaths of three of its stars: Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera.

Regular readers know I’m the True Crime Squad all day, but this series from Investigation Discovery (owned by CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery) is different.

Sometimes the dark side of fame can be so dark it’s overwhelming.

Speaking of mixed emotions, there are plenty when it comes to the most dramatic podcast of all time starring Chris Harrison.

It’s been a minute since Harrison announced he was retiring from The Bachelor franchise, following controversial remarks he made during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Bachelor Nation members will tell you that it’s not easy to leave him, so here we are. If anyone has bachelor tea to spill, it’s Harrison and we all know how I feel about tea. (The hotter the better.) Still, I suspect not everyone will be a fan.

Please know that I share content here knowing that my fair readers may or may not like it. I have equal chances, even with enemies. So stream the most dramatic podcast ever wherever you find podcasts, or not!

The last of us

What about us and dystopian dramas?

HBO and HBO Max (also owned by parent company CNN) are having a real hit with The Last of Us, a new series set roughly 20 years after an apocalyptic event brought an end to much of civilization. as we know it.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to rescue 14-year-old Ellie from an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job quickly becomes a brutal and harrowing journey as they both must cross the United States and depend on each other for survival, according to HBO.

The show is based on the video game of the same name, which means there’s sure to be plenty of action. Episodes of The Last of Us air Sunday nights on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

That 90s show

Can you smell it? It’s a whiff of nostalgia, people!

This spin-off sitcom centers on the teenage daughter of That 70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). However, it will also feature guest appearances from many of the original series’ characters, including now-married Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. So let’s not dwell on the fact that the 90s are the new 70s?

This 90s show is streaming on Netflix.

night yard

In fact, let’s go back even further.

The original Night Court aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992, starring actor and magician Harry Anderson as a funny, unorthodox judge. Anderson passed away in 2018, so the shows revival brought in Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch as his daughter, who takes over as a criminal court judge when the team ends.

I love seeing Rauch in this lead role, especially since she’s starring alongside original actor John Larroquette.

The new Night Court airs Tuesdays on NBC and airs on Peacock.