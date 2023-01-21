Doodhpathri and Drang Waterfall emerge as hot new locations for Bollywood in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir saw record attendance last year, which is why authorities have been working to create new tourist attractions for travelers to the valley. Not just tourists, many film projects are also filmed in the valley these days.

Nevertheless, the new tourist places of Kashmir other than Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Dal Lake of Srinagar became the main focus of Bollywood as for the first time an album was shot at Doodhpathri in the Budgam district of central Kashmir – the same place which remained open to visitors during the time of winters this time. From Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby on Gulmarg to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan in Pahalgam, Bollywood has a long history of embracing the natural beauty of Kashmir. All filmmakers and their crews refused to film in Kashmir during the turmoil and bloodshed of the 1990s.

However, the past four years have opened “doors of peace” in Kashmir as stone throwing, hartals and street protests have all taken a back seat.

If we only talk about Doodhpathri, the album ‘Kitabo’ was filmed there. Talking about the project, Album actor Abbas Karole said he had long dreamed of shooting a song in Kashmir and he is happy that he finally got the chance to do so.

“We preferred Kashmir because some people think Kashmir is not safe, but we tried our best to promote scenic destinations and safe environment in Kashmir,” Karole said, adding that the actress n hails only from Kashmir.

“We shot at several locations, including Dal Lake, Nishat Park, Drang Waterfall, local village sites and other locations,” he continued.

Vikran Mehta who is the director of the album is from Jammu. He said that Dodhpathri remained the main destination for them in the album.

“It is however my first project in Kashmir; there are a good number of filming locations here. We will be shooting different locations in Kashmir to promote the destinations. Our main goal is to explore the new destinations here,” a- he declared.

He added that the majority of people working with them are from Kashmir. They helped them explore new destinations where filming did not take place and also made arrangements to ensure filming went smoothly.

According to executive producer Azmat Khwaja, major labels and brands that tour Kashmir usually favor locations that have already been explored and only collaborate with well-known artists.

“We have opted for a new target and are focused on promoting hidden talent and giving importance to new people and unexplored destinations,” he said.

According to a senior official from the tourism department, filming of songs and movies has been going on for more than a year in various locations in Kashmir.

“We have received frequent requests for permission to shoot at different locations. Some new locations are also chosen by the team, which is a welcome step,” he said.

He added that the filming of songs at new locations portrays the administration’s efforts in exploring new tourist destinations.

“Kashmir is scenic and every place here is perfect for filming. The team gets information about new destinations so they want to shoot songs and movies there,” he said.

Relevantly, after the government took steps to explore and promote new destinations in Kashmir, around 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir since January 2022.

The J&K Government’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) reported that the number of tourists in 2022 to the Union Territory was the highest since India’s independence. (ANI)